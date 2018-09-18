How bad can it get?

I really wonder about that sometimes when I watch the Cleveland Browns play on Sundays. While the scripts may be different each week, the result is almost always the same: A series of plays leads to a collapse with an epically bad conclusion.

That's what we saw in New Orleans on Sunday. Here is the cliff notes version of the 4th quarter when the Browns were leading 12-3:

Browns miss field goal, Saints score touchdown

Browns throw interception, Saints score another touchdown

Browns rally with an unbelievable 4th down touchdown pass, Browns miss extra point

Saints get field goal to re-take lead, Browns miss field goal at end of regulation

That all happened in less than 15 minutes of game action. Final score: Saints 21, Browns 18. Hue Jackson's team is now 0-1-1, when they could just as easily be 2-0.

A good deal of the attention is going on Zane Gonzalez, the now ex-kicker of the Browns. In the last 24 hours, I've seen a ton of tweets and Facebook posts giving love to Phil Dawson. It's amazing what happens when a guy that was taken for granted by an organization is gone. Jim Donovan reminded me that since the Browns decided not to re-sign the Pro Bowler after 2012, they've gone through six different placekickers. Greg Joseph will be number seven.

You can argue that the tone for the weekend was set on Saturday, when we found out that WR Josh Gordon was not making the trip to New Orleans due to a 'hamstring injury.' As the day progressed, we then found out that the Browns planned to release Gordon on Monday (today), meaning they would take phone calls from trade suitors. Enter Bill Belichick, Tom Brady, and the New England Patriots, who gave the Browns a conditional 5th-round pick to take the troubled wideout off their hands.

Gordon has Hall of Fame athletic ability, but his demons would not allow him to show off those abilities nearly often enough since the Browns took him in the 2012 supplemental draft.

He had one magical season in 2013, but was then largely gone from the team due to suspension. In one stretch, Gordon was suspended for 44 consecutive games dating back to the final week of the 2014 season through Week 11 of 2017. Gordon has been suspended for a total of 56 games in his seven NFL seasons, 55 of which were league bans for positive drug and alcohol tests.

Jimmy Donovan pointed out to me that whenever Gordon comes back from one of his suspensions, he usually is very apologetic and appreciative for the first two or three weeks, then reverts back to his old form. I'll be curious to see if he follows the same path in Foxborough. If so, he won't be there long.

One other thing...

We were asked during the show by a fan if the heat is on Hue Jackson heading into Thursday night's game against the Jets.

Normally, I'd say no. I mean, we've played just two games thus far. You have to let the season play out, right?

Given the manner in which the Browns have fallen short during these first two games, given the quarterback who will be starting for the boys from the Big Apple, and given that the Browns still haven't won a regular season game since 2016, I'd recommend that they come away with a victory on Thursday.

Otherwise, this knob will be moved to "volcano heat," then may well be just a matter of time.

