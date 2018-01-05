The Akron RubberDucks are welcoming a familiar face to Summit County this week.

Former Heisman Trophy winner and NFL quarterback Tim Tebow is playing for the Mets' Double-A affiliate team as they visit Canal Park for a three-game series against Akron.

Tebow made his minor league debut earlier this month with the Binghamton Rumble Ponies.

A couple of kids have a message for @TimTebow at tonight’s @AkronRubberDuck game! Tebow is leading the @RumblePoniesBB as they face off against the @AkronRubberDuck. @wkyc pic.twitter.com/9FPFA4okkr

— Amani Abraham (@AmaniAbraham) April 30, 2018 >

When he got on the field on Monday, he spoke to the media about his visit. Tebow was asked about the benefits of playing multiple sports, encouraging kids to explore outside their number one option.

"Learning how to compete how to win, how to adapt when you go from one season to the next to the next, I think you grow," he said. "I think the kids who play one sport all year long get burned out, instead of adapting and growing. I encourage kids to play as many sports as they want."

Tebow was also asked about the number one pick Baker Mayfield joining the Browns and he called him a special player with the "it" factor. This week – at least in Akron – it's all about baseball.

On Monday, Tebow batted 1-for-4 with a single and two strikeouts in Binghamton's 7-5 loss to the RubberDucks. The three-game series continues through Wednesday.

Watch Tebow's complete press conference in the player below:

