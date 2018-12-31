The NFL coaching carousel took no time at all to hit full speed.

In the 24 hours after the 2018 NFL regular season officially came to an end, a half-dozen teams decided to make coaching changes, with word of the various moves leaking out late Sunday and early Monday morning.

The wave of moves leaves eight NFL teams with a head coaching vacancy, which means one quarter of the league will have a new head coach roaming the sidelines in 2019.

Here's a quick breakdown of the coaches who have been fired so far (not including the Cleveland Browns' Hue Jackson and Green Bay Packers' Mike McCarthy, who were dismissed during the season), and some of the factors that led to their respective ousters.

Todd Bowles, New York Jets

Bowles was fired Sunday after the Jets' loss to the New York Patriots, and a third consecutive last-place finish in the AFC East division. He'll leave his four-year tenure in New York with the lowest winning percentage of any Jets coach since Rich Kotite (.125) from 1995-96. The Jets, meanwhile, will now look for a new coach to help guide rookie quarterback Sam Darnold and shepherd the franchise through a rebuild.

Adam Gase, Miami Dolphins

The Dolphins announced they have decided to move on from Gase after a pair of sub-.500 seasons. Though Miami reached the playoffs in his first season at the helm in 2016, losing to the Pittsburgh Steelers in the wild-card round, Gase's squad went 6-10 and 7-9 in subsequent years and never truly pushed the Patriots in the AFC East.

Miami also announced a few front-office moves Monday, promoting general manager Chris Grier to vice president of football operations and reassigning the man who previously held that job, Mike Tannenbaum, to another role in the organization.

Vance Joseph, Denver Broncos

The Broncos finished below .500 in consecutive years for the first time since 1971-72, and that ended up costing Joseph his job. Just three years after they won the Super Bowl with Peyton Manning at quarterback and a suffocating defense, the Broncos showed signs of regression under Joseph and failed to find consistent offensive success, due in large part to their instability at quarterback.

Dirk Koetter, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

The Buccaneers announced after Sunday's game that they have fired Koetter after three seasons. He posted an overall record of 19-29 during his time in Tampa and spent much of this season grappling with the question of whom to start under center, shuffling at times between Jameis Winston (who was also suspended at one point) and Ryan Fitzpatrick.

Marvin Lewis, Cincinnati Bengals

Lewis and the Bengals "mutually decided to part ways" on Monday after 16 seasons. Lewis was the second-longest tenured head coach in the NFL; only New England Patriots coach Bill Belichick has coached his team longer.

Lewis led the Bengals to the playoffs on seven occasions, but they never won a playoff game with him at the helm. And in the past three years, the situation only worsened, as Cincinnati failed to finish above .500 and was largely an afterthought in the AFC North.

Steve Wilks, Arizona Cardinals

The Cardinals fired Wilks early Monday after just one season, making him the latest one-and-done coach in the NFL. He is the 10th coach since 2000 to be fired either during or after his first season with a team.

Arizona will now try to reset with a new coach for 2019, though it will have the No. 1 overall pick in the draft and an interesting young quarterback (Josh Rosen) around which to build.