The Ryan Day era at Ohio State hasn't begun just yet, but the next batch of Buckeyes are on their way.

With Wednesday marking the start of college football's Early Signing Period, college football recruits can officially send in their national letters of intent.

Entering Wednesday, Ohio State laid claim to the nation's 15th-ranked class, according to 247Sports.com. The Buckeyes' incoming haul, however, could receive a boost with 5-star defensive end Zach Harrison expected to choose between Ohio State, Michigan and Penn State at 12:30 p.m. ET.

Follow along here for live updates as the faxes from the Buckeyes' latest class come in and join the conversation on social media using the hashtag #3Buckeyes.

3:18 PM:

As it turns out, the Buckeyes weren't done just yet, as Wake Forest (N.C.) 3-star defensive tackle Jaden McKenzie commits to Ohio State.

With that, the Buckeyes' 2019 class currently ranks 12th nationally and third in the Big Ten. Barring any surprises, McKenzie will likely be Ohio State's final signee of the day.

Sign up for the daily Top 3 Newsletter Sign up for the daily Top 3 Newsletter Something went wrong. This email will be delivered to your inbox once a day in the morning. Thank you for signing up for the Top 3 Newsletter. Please try again later.

Submit

12:37 PM:

Olentangy (OH) Orange 5-star defensive end Zach Harrison, the No. 4 player in the country, commits to Ohio State over Michigan and Penn State.

With Harrison's commitment, Ohio State's class ranks 14th nationally and third in the Big Ten.

10:02 AM:

Cleveland St. Ignatius 4-star inside linebacker Tommy Eichenberg signs with Ohio State.

9:53 AM:

5-star Lake Travis (TX) wide receiver Garrett Wilson has signed with the Buckeyes.

9:46 AM:

4-star Oak Park (MI) quarterback Dwan Mathis, previously committed to Ohio State, has opted to sign with Georgia.

9:44 AM:

Fort Wayne (Ind.) 3-star athlete Craig Young signs with Ohio State.

8:34 AM:

Saint Louis (Mo.) Cardinal Ritter College Prep 4-star wide receiver Jameson Williams signs with the Buckeyes.

8:12 AM:

Memphis (Tenn.) Whitehaven 3-star tight end Cormonte Hamilton signs with Ohio State.

8:11 AM:

Buford (Ga.) 5-star center Harry Miller signs with the Buckeyes.

7:50 AM:

Fort Lauderdale (Fla.) St. Thomas Aquinas 4-star safety Jordan Battle flips from his Ohio State commitment and signs with Alabama.

7:18 AM:

Roswell (Ga.) Blessed Trinity Academy 4-star athlete Steele Chambers signs with Ohio State.

7:17 AM:

Jacksonville (Fla.) Trinity Christian Academy 3-star running back Marcus Crowley has signed with the Buckeyes.

7:06 AM:

Mentor (OH) 4-star defensive end Noah Potter has signed with Ohio State.

Potomac (MD) The Bullis School 3-star safety Bryson Shaw has signed with the Buckeyes.

Mentor (OH) 4-star offensive tackle Ryan Jacoby has signed with Ohio State.

7:04 AM:

Wayne (N.J.) DePaul Catholic 4-star safety Ronnie Hickman has signed with the Buckeyes.

7:03 AM:

Mansfield (OH) Lexington 4-star linebacker Cade Stover has signed with Ohio State.