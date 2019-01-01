In what will mark Urban Meyer's final game as head coach, No. 6 Ohio State (12-1) against No. 9 Washington (10-3) in the 105th Rose Bowl game on New Year's Day.

Meyer, who announced his retirement in December following seven seasons as the Buckeyes' head coach, enters his Ohio State finale laying claim to an 82-9 record at the school. That's good for the highest winning percentage in program history, an honor which joins three Big Ten championships, a 7-0 record vs. rival Michigan and the 2015 College Football Playoff championship on his resume.

Kickoff from Pasadena is scheduled for 5 p.m. ET.