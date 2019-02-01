Now that Urban Meyer is retired, the Ryan Day era at Ohio State has officially begun.

But a new head coach won't be the only change for the Buckeyes in 2019.

With several seniors set to graduate and a few underclassmen with NFL decisions to make, Ohio State's depth chart will feature plenty of fresh faces in the coming year. That rings particularly true on the Buckeyes offense, which will likely feature its third starting quarterback in as many years.

Although the 2018 season just ended, it's never too early to look ahead. With that in mind, let's take a look at Ohio State's projected depth chart for the 2019 season:

Quarterback

Justin Fields, sophomore Tate Martell, RS sophomore Matthew Baldwin RS freshman

While Tate Martell has insisted he'll be the Buckeyes' starting quarterback should Dwayne Haskins declare for the draft as expected, if Justin Fields transfers to Ohio State -- as many expect him to -- it's going to be hard to keep him on the bench.

The No. 1 quarterback and No. 2 overall player in the 2018 class, Fields spent his freshman season at Georgia but is currently in the midst of exploring a transfer with incumbent starter Jake Fromm due back in Athens for another year. Should Fields indeed find his way to Columbus, he'd be the highest touted quarterback to join the Buckeyes since Terrelle Pryor arrived on campus in 2008.

Moreover, the 6-foot-3, 225-pound dual-threat quarterback makes for a perfect fit in Day's hybrid offensive system.

Beating out Martell, who's entering his third season at OSU, wouldn't be a given. And Fields will also have to overcome the obstacle of being ruled eligible should he transfer -- something he'll reportedly attempt to do.

But if he does become a Buckeye, he'd instantly become the betting favorite to replace Haskins in 2019.

Running back

J.K. Dobbins, junior Demario McCall, senior Master Teague, sophomore Marcus Crowley, freshman

After serving as Ohio State's undisputed starter as a true freshman, J.K Dobbins co-starred alongside Mike Weber as a sophomore. Still the La Grange, Texas, native managed to amass 1,053 yards and 10 touchdowns, bringing his two-year career totals to 2,456 yards and 17 scores.

With Weber off to the NFL, Dobbins should reassume his feature role and could very well showcase first-round potential. The speedy McCall has been plagued by inconsistency throughout his OSU tenure but is capable of providing a nice change of pace and an additional option in the passing game.

INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA - DECEMBER 01: J.K. Dobbins #2 of the Ohio State Buckeyes runs the ball in the game against the Northwestern Wildcats in the second quarter at Lucas Oil Stadium on December 01, 2018 in Indianapolis, Indiana.

Andy Lyons/Getty Images

Wide receiver

Austin Mack, senior Chris Olave, sophomore Garrett Wilson, freshman

Wide receiver

Binjimen Victor, senior Jaylen Harris, junior Kamryn Babb, sophomore

Although the Buckeyes will lose a trio of dependable seniors in Parris Campbell, Johnnie Dixon and Terry McLaurin, their wide receivers will possess plenty -- and potentially more -- upside in 2019.

While Austin Mack and Binjimen Victory have each struggled with consistency, both players have flashed NFL potential at various points in their careers. Chris Olave, meanwhile, enjoyed a breakout performance in Ohio State's victory over Michigan and could be poised for a big sophomore season.

Although seldom used, 6-foot-5 Jaylen Harris makes for an intriguing option, particularly in the red zone. The wild card of the bunch is 5-star prospect Wilson Wilson, who arrives in Columbus as the highest rated receiver recruit in program history. If Wilson can pickup Day's playbook quickly, it's not crazy to think he could emerge as one of the top freshmen in the country.

H-back

K.J. Hill, redshirt senior Jaelen Gill, redshirt freshman

After catching 70 passes for 885 yards and 6 touchdowns this season, K.J. Hill is a candidate to turn pro this offseason -- and he very well could. But after seeing the way Parris Campbell boosted his draft stock after returning to Ohio State for a fifth season, perhaps Hill would be willing to do the same.

If he isn't, Gill will likely fill the vacancy at Ohio State's H-back position. A 4-star prospect coming out of high school, the 6-foot, 185-pound athlete fits the mold of the running back-receiver hybrid position that has found no shortage of success in the Buckeyes' offense.

COLUMBUS, OH - SEPTEMBER 22: K.J. Hill #14 of the Ohio State Buckeyes catches a pass for a first down in the second quarter against the Tulane Green Wave at Ohio Stadium on September 22, 2018 in Columbus, Ohio.

Jamie Sabau/Getty Images

Tight end

Luke Farrell, redshirt junior Rashod Berry, redshirt senior Jeremy Ruckert, sophomore

Ohio State likely won't see much movement at tight end next season, with Luke Farrell returning as the team's top pass catcher at the position (19 receptions, 196 yards, 1 touchdown). Rashod Berry has proven a reliable blocker and should receive a healthy share of reps, although Jeremy Ruckert should see increased playing time in his sophomore season.

Left tackle

Thayer Munford, junior Joshua Alabi, redshirt senior

In what was his first season as Ohio State's starting left tackle, Thayer Munford performed admirably and now finds himself positioned to build an NFL Draft case for himself entering 2019.

After starting in Munford's place in the Rose Bowl due to injury, Alabi will once against provide depth and could very well be a candidate to start at right tackle.

COLUMBUS, OH - OCTOBER 6: J.K. Dobbins #2 of the Ohio State Buckeyes celebrates his first quarter touchdown run against the Indiana Hoosiers with Thayer Munford #75 of the Ohio State Buckeyes at Ohio Stadium on October 6, 2018 in Columbus, Ohio

Jamie Sabau/Getty Images

Left guard

Branden Bowen, redshirt senior Gavin Cupp, redshirt junior

Although leg injuries have derailed a once promising career, Branden Bowen should be in line to reassume a starting role should he return at full strength. If not Gavin Cupp could very well get his first crack at OSU's starting lineup after providing depth in each of the previous two seasons.

Center

Josh Myers, redshirt sophomore Harry Miller, freshman

A former 5-star offensive tackle, Josh Myers appears to have found a permanent home at center and is the front-runner to replace All-American Michael Jordan in the likely event he turns pro. With very few exceptions, Ohio State has opted to redshirt its offensive linemen, and while the same could be true for Harry Miller, the incoming 5-star freshman could also provide some much-needed depth in his first year on campus.

Right guard

Wyatt Davis, redshirt sophomore Matthew Jones, redshirt freshman

Wyatt Davis got his first taste of playing time in 2018 -- including a start in the Rose Bowl -- and the former 5-star prospect should only improve with increased playing time. After redshirting as a freshman, Matthew Jones will likely only be called upon to provide depth in 2019.

Right tackle

Nicholas Petit-Frere, sophomore Max Wray, redshirt freshman

The No. 7 overall player in the 2018 class, Nicholas Petit-Frere arrived at Ohio State as one of the highest rated offensive line prospects in program history and could even be a step up at right tackle following the departure of Isaiah Prince. Max Wray will be relied upon for depth across a relatively thin unit after redshirting in his first year on campus.