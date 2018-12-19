Earlier this month, Urban Meyer passed the metaphorical torch to Ryan Day.

On Wednesday, he did it literally.

With college football's Early Signing Period having begun, the Day era at Ohio State has unofficially begun. To commemorate the occasion, the Buckeyes released a hype video featuring its 15 newly signed prospects in the now-defunct NCAA Football video game.

Even if video games aren't your thing, the end of the video alone is worth a watch. As Meyer is shown handling a video game controller, Day sits down next to him and asks "How are we looking coach?"

"It's looking great," Meyer replies.

"Your turn, brother," he then adds, before passing the control off to Day.

Earlier this month, Meyer announced that he will retire following the Buckeyes' Rose Bowl matchup with Washington on New Year's Day. He will be succeeded by the 39-year-old Day, who spent the previous two seasons as Ohio State's offensive coordinator.

But while Day won't take over head coaching duties until next season, he did handle the final few weeks on the recruiting trail leading up to the start of the Early Signing Period. It'd be tough to argue Ohio State's head coach-in-waiting did anything but an incredible job, signing what currently ranks as the nation's No. 12 overall class, featuring 5-star prospects in defensive end Zach Harrison, wide receiver Garrett Wilson and offensive center Harry Miller.

"We're very, very excited about all the players that we signed," Day said at a press conference in Columbus. "I think this class would rank top five nationally when grading the individual player, not cumulatively. We don't lose a lot of seniors this year, and so within the 85 scholarships, there's really not that many spots and limited room. So when you look at the quality of the player, and obviously we'll talk about the student-athlete, as well, how important it is, we think we're as good as we've ever been."

The same could be said for the program's social media department.