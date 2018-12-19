Zach Harrison is staying home.

After nearly two years of speculation, the 5-star defensive end out of Olentangy Orange High School announced he'll be spending his college career down the road at Ohio State. Harrison chose the Buckeyes over Michigan and Penn State, announcing his decision during a private ceremony at his high school.

The addition of Harrison provides a big boost to Ohio State's 2019 class, which ranked 18th nationally prior to his commitment. Earlier on Wednesday, which marked the start of college football's Early Signing Period, the Buckeyes received National Letters of Intent from 13 prospects, including 5-star wide receiver Garrett Wilson and 5-star center Harry Miller. Ohio State, however, also lost commitments from 4-star safety Jordan Battle (Alabama) and 4-star quarterback Dwan Mathis (Georgia).

But the headline of the day in Columbus is now the signing of Harrison, who ranks as the No. 1 defensive end and No. 4 overall player in the 2019 class. Dating back to his sophomore season, the 6-foot-5.5, 243-pound pass-rusher has been considered one of the top players in the country.

Earlier this year, 247Sports director of scouting Barton Simmons favorably compared Harrison to former No. 1 overall pick Jadeveon Clowney.

"He's Jadeveon Clowney athletically," 247Sports director of scouting Barton Simmons . "And Jadeveon Clowney was probably the most clear consensus top player in a class we've ever scouted. He's as unique as it gets."

Yet despite living mere miles from Ohio State's campus, Harrison's relatively quiet recruitment left many wondering where he'd wind up. As recently as last month, recruiting analysts pegged the top-ranked player in Ohio to land at Michigan, although on Tuesday, his forecast swayed to Ohio State.

That late surge proved to be prophetic, with Harrison providing new Buckeyes head coach Ryan Day with his signature recruit. In addition to the now-14 players who have signed with Ohio State on Wednesday, the Buckeyes currently possess a commitment from Huntington (W.V.) Spring Valley offensive lineman Doug Nester and will likely look to add both a quarterback and cornerback to their class between now and February's traditional National Signing Day.