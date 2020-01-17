CLEVELAND — Saturday will be a special day in the lives of six young athletes in the Dominican Republic.

The Cleveland Indians will graduate their inaugural high school senior class at its Dominican Baseball Academy. Six players will receive their diplomas after completing their senior year of high school in the 2018-19 school year.

“Many players from Latin America sign professional contracts during their high school years,” said Anna Bolton, Cleveland Indians Education and Language Coordinator. “We saw an opportunity to help our minor league players finish high school while pursuing their careers, starting the program in conjunction with our new Dominican Baseball Academy.”

The Indians began a Formal Education Program in August 2018 utilizing high school provider, CENAPEC, a well-known adult education program based in the Dominican Republic.

The following players passed all CENAPEC classes and Dominican National Exams in order to receive their Dominican high school diploma:

Angel Martinez

Yuery Gervacio

Marlin Made

Wilmer Mejia

Miguel Jerez

Luis Peguero

The state-of-the-art player development complex, which officially opened in April 2019, operates five classrooms simultaneously, leveraging high-speed WiFi, smart projectors and a 35-computer lab to provide students with a high-tech learning experience.

Cleveland Indians

“This is truly a great day for our players, teachers, staff and entire organization,” said Paul Dolan, Owner, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. “A proper education is an integral part of turning these students into successful baseball players, and more importantly, successful young men.”

RELATED: Cleveland Indians announce spring training broadcast schedule

RELATED: Dolan family to receive Lifetime Achievement Award at 20th Greater Cleveland Sports Awards

RELATED: Cleveland Indians pitcher Carlos Carrasco hosts Play Ball event for military families in Florida; GALLERY