Cleveland Cavaliers falter late, lose to Charlotte Hornets 108-102

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — (AP) Miles Bridges had 25 points and 10 rebounds, and the Charlotte Hornets erased a 10-point second half deficit to beat the Cleveland Cavaliers 108-102 to secure a much-needed win.

P.J. Washington and Terry Rozier also had 25 points for the Hornets and Devonte Graham had 10 assists for the Hornets, who entered the game having lost six of their last seven games. They still trailed by as much as four with less than eight minutes to play before ripping off a 22-8 run to put the game out of reach.

Collin Sexton had 28 points and Darius Garland scored 27 points for the Cavs, who continue to struggle and have now lost six of their last eight games. Kevin Love added 12, but was just 3-for-11 from the field.

With just 15 games remaining, the Cavaliers' slim playoff hopes are fading fast, and they now sit five back of the Washington Wizards for the Eastern Conference's 10th seed and the last spot in the NBA's play-in tournament. They'll welcome those same Wizards to Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse for a crucial showdown Sunday night, perhaps Cleveland's last chance to stay in the race.