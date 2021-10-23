Cleveland Cavaliers lose to Charlotte Hornets 123-112 in home opener

Collin Sexton scored 33 points and rookie Evan Mobley had 13.

CLEVELAND — Miles Bridges scored 30 points, Kelly Oubre Jr. added 25 and the Charlotte Hornets took advantage of Cleveland's sloppiness to open the fourth quarter in a 123-112 victory, wrecking the Cavaliers' home opener.

The Hornets only led by one entering the final 12 minutes before outscoring the Cavs 19-2 in the first 3:27, when Cleveland turned the ball over seven times. Gordon Hayward made two 3-pointers in the decisive run as Charlotte moved to 2-0.

Hayward finished with 18 points and LaMelo Ball had 17 for the Hornets (2-0). The pair combined for 58 against Indiana in the opener.

Collin Sexton scored 33 points and rookie Evan Mobley had 13 for the Cavs (0-2). Point guard Darius Garland missed the game with an ankle issue, and as a team Cleveland shot just 29% from 3-point range.

The Cavaliers will hope to get their first win of the season Saturday night when they welcome Trae Young and the Atlanta Hawks to Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse.