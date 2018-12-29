ARLINGTON — No, we didn't make that headline up.

A bald eagle, part of the pregame National Anthem at the Cotton Bowl Classic on Saturday, decided to take a flight through the cavernous confines of AT&T Stadium, at one point landing on the shoulder of a Notre Dame fan.

Here's the video from Sports Illustrated's Ross Dellenger:

The eagle landed all right. On a Notre Dame fan. pic.twitter.com/6koNTfitvm — Ross Dellenger (@RossDellenger) December 29, 2018

Photo: USA Today Sports

Maybe it was a sign from the Football Gods in favor of Notre Dame, which was facing Clemson in the College Football Playoff semifinal. (As of this writing, that was still yet to be seen.)

NOTRE DAME BY ONE MILLION!!!! GO IRISH !!! #GOIrish pic.twitter.com/aafwKSVorh — Boba Bettis (@CBusIrish) December 29, 2018

‘Clark’ the bald eagle inside AT&T stadium has now landed on two different fans and not on his designated landing area during the anthem. So far ‘Clark’ is the Cotton Bowl MVP front runner. #ClarkForever — Sean Bass (@SeanCBass) December 29, 2018

The eagle, who apparently goes by the name of Clark, was returned to its handler by kickoff. But its legend was just growing.

Minutes into the first quarter, Clark, like any good celebrity in 2018, already had his own Twitter account.