ARLINGTON — No, we didn't make that headline up.
A bald eagle, part of the pregame National Anthem at the Cotton Bowl Classic on Saturday, decided to take a flight through the cavernous confines of AT&T Stadium, at one point landing on the shoulder of a Notre Dame fan.
Here's the video from Sports Illustrated's Ross Dellenger:
Maybe it was a sign from the Football Gods in favor of Notre Dame, which was facing Clemson in the College Football Playoff semifinal. (As of this writing, that was still yet to be seen.)
The eagle, who apparently goes by the name of Clark, was returned to its handler by kickoff. But its legend was just growing.
Minutes into the first quarter, Clark, like any good celebrity in 2018, already had his own Twitter account.