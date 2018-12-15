CLEVELAND — So close…yet so far away.

The University of Mount Union football team had 39 seconds and one timeout left with 49 yards between them and the end zone for a potential game-tying score, but the Purple Raiders could not move the ball down the field and suffered a 24-16 loss to the University of Mary Hardin-Baylor in Stagg Bowl XLVI, at Woodforest Bank Stadium in Shenandoah, Texas, Friday night.

With the loss to Mary Hardin-Baylor, Mount Union (14-1) is now 13-8 all time in the NCAA Division III Championship games.

Mount Union quarterback D’Angelo Fulford completed 18 of his 37 attempts for 194 yards with no touchdowns and one interception. Fulford found five different receivers in the game but exited on the final drive because of an ankle injury and did not return.

For the Mary Hardin-Baylor Crusaders (15-0), it is their second Division III National Championship in the last three years.

The Crusaders’ defense came into the game with a reputation for making life difficult on opposing rushing attacks, and they lived up to the billing, as Josh Petruccelli and Fulford combined for just 102 yards on 35 carries.

Mount Union averaged 51.1 points, 455.3 yards of total offense and 226.4 rushing yards over the first 14 games of the season. However, the Purple Raiders gained 109 yards and averaged 2.9 yards per carry on 37 attempts against the Crusaders.