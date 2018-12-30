CLEVELAND — The Cleveland Browns will finish the 2018 season with today’s game against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium, and while they are out of the playoff race, there is still much to play for in Baltimore.

The Browns have a chance to finish the 2018 season with a winning record if they are victorious against the Ravens, who need to win or a Pittsburgh Steelers loss to the Cincinnati Bengals to win the AFC North Division and make a return trip to the postseason.

With so much on the line for both teams, here are three things to watch for in today’s game.

Cleveland Browns running back Nick Chubb (24) runs with the ball during the second quarter against the Houston Texans at NRG Stadium in Houston.

Troy Taormina

CHUBB’S RUSHING

Of all rookie running backs who have played for the Browns since their founding in 1946, no one has rushed for more yards than Nick Chubb, as he set the franchise single-season record in last Sunday’s 26-18 win over the Cincinnati Bengals at FirstEnergy Stadium in Cleveland.

Chubb rushed for a game-high 112 yards on 19 carries, which gave him 972 yards on the season.

Chubb broke the old mark for rushing yards by a rookie that was set by Trent Richardson during the 2012 season. Richardson rushed for those 950 yards on 267 carries, while Chubb eclipsed his yardage total on 84 less attempts.

“Every game, oh yeah, we believe that,” interim coach Gregg Williams said of Chubb’s potential to break off long runs. “We believe it is just a matter of when he is getting ready to pop one. When you have that style or that ability, you can’t get frustrated knowing that it is going to come next.”

Quarterback Baker Mayfield added, “I think that is the type of running back he is. He chips away. Some of those four or five-yard runs are very close to being long ones like that. You are just kind of waiting for it to happen, and (Sunday) was one of those days where it happened frequently.”

Cleveland Browns tight end Darren Fells (88) gets congratulated by quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) as tight end David Njoku (85) jumps on top of them during the second quarter against the Cincinnati Bengals at FirstEnergy Stadium in Cleveland.

Scott R. Galvin

BELIEF IN THE QB

At 2-5-1 following a 33-18 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers on October 28 and in the middle of an unprecedented midseason coaching staff upheaval, the 2018 Browns looked to be anything but a team capable of the greatest year-to-year turnaround in franchise history.

But a 5-2 record over the last seven weeks and a three-game winning streak have secured the Browns’ greatest turnaround in team history, as they are plus-7.5 in wins over last year’s winless campaign.

Since taking over the first-team offense in the second quarter of a Week 3 win over the New York Jets, Mayfield has completed 287 of his 444 attempts (64.6 percent) for 3,349 yards and 24 touchdowns against 11 interceptions.

Although Mayfield, a fourth alternate for the Pro Bowl, will not get official credit for the victory over the Jets because he came on in relief of an injured Tyrod Taylor, the first-year quarterback has guided the Browns to seven wins.

“He is what you want in a quarterback, and I think that is a credit also to the people around him,” left guard Joel Bitonio said. “All of those guys have really instilled in him to come in and get his work done, see that so when he is in the game, it is not the first time. He is ready. He is prepared.”

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson (8) looks to pass during the third quarter against the Los Angeles Chargers at StubHub Center in Carson, California.

Jake Roth

JACKSON’S INFLUENCE

With a mix of running and passing, rookie quarterback Lamar Jackson has led the Ravens to a 5-1 record over their last six games, and with a win over the Browns or a Steelers loss to the Bengals, Baltimore would return to the postseason.

The versatile Jackson has rushed for 605 yards and three touchdowns on 127 carries, meaning he averages 4.8 yards per attempt. Although Jackson has committed 10 fumbles, only three of those became turnovers, as the Ravens recovered the other seven loose balls.

In his six starts, Jackson has completed 78 of his 134 throws for 935 yards with five touchdowns against three interceptions. Along with the six starts, Jackson has seen action in nine other games and totaled 85 of his 146 attempts for 1,022 yards and six touchdowns against the three interceptions.

“Corral him and do not let him outside of the pocket,” Browns defensive end Myles Garrett said. “We know he is special when he can make things happen with his feet and get outside, and he can throw on the run and he can make people miss. Do not let him get that opportunity.”