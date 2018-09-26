CLEVELAND -- After his remarkable debut in the Cleveland Browns' 21-17 victory over the New York Jets last Thursday, the business of Baker Mayfield is doing just fine.

On Wednesday, Dick's Sporting Goods released its weekly "Jersey Report" of the top-selling NFL jerseys for the previous week. Unsurprisingly, Mayfield's replica enjoyed an impressive rise, climbing from the No. 30 best-selling jersey the previous week to the No. 10 seller on the most recent list.

The reason for Mayfield's rapid rise is obvious. In the first regular season action of his NFL career, the reigning No. 1 overall pick completed 17 of his 23 pass attempts for 201 yards, while helping bring the Browns back from a 14-0 deficit to earn their first victory since the 2016 season.

On Monday, Cleveland head coach Hue Jackson officially named Mayfield the team's starter after he initially backed up Tyrod Taylor in the first three games of the 2018 season. And if last Thursday's debut was any indication, the run on Mayfield's jersey -- which is currently sold out in several sizes at Fanatics.com -- is likely only getting started.

In addition to laying claim to the No. 10 best-selling overall jersey, Mayfield now lays claim to the No. 2 best-selling rookie jersey, trailing only New York Giants running back Saquon Barkley. Browns cornerback Denzel Ward, meanwhile, ranks third on the rookie list and No. 4 on the overall defensive player list, where Cleveland defensive end Myles Garrett currently ranks second.

The Dick's Sporting Goods overall top 10 ranks as follows:

Philadelphia Eagles QB Carson Wentz New England Patriots QB Tom Brady Atlanta Falcons WR Julio Jones New York Giants WR Odell Beckham Jr. Minnesota Vikings WR Stefon Diggs Carolina Panthers LB Luke Kuechly New York Giants RB Saquon Barkley Dallas Cowboys QB Dak Prescott Dallas Cowboys RB Ezekiel Elliott Cleveland Browns QB Baker Mayfield

