There has not been much of a home-field advantage for the Cleveland Browns at FirstEnergy Stadium since their return to the NFL in 1999, but they made major strides in that department during the 2018 season.

With Sunday’s 26-18 victory over the Cincinnati Bengals, the Browns not only swept The Battle of Ohio for the first time since 2002, but also, posted a 5-2-1 record at FirstEnergy Stadium, their second-best showing since the facility opened in 1999.

“Absolutely, people need to fear coming to Cleveland,” quarterback Baker Mayfield said following the win. “They need to fear coming and playing around at the lake with an exciting crowd, a lot of noise and a team that is protecting their own turf. That is how it needs to be.”

Cleveland Browns QB Baker Mayfield throws a pass in front of Cincinnati Bengals defender Nick Vigil during the second half at FirstEnergy Stadium in Cleveland, Ohio, on December 23, 2018.

During the 2018 season, the Browns posted a 2-0-1 record at home against AFC North Division foes, the Bengals, Baltimore Ravens and Pittsburgh Steelers. Overall, the Browns are 3-1-1 in divisional play with next Sunday’s game against the Ravens in Baltimore.

No matter the outcome against the Ravens, the Browns will have their highest winning percentage within the AFC North Division since it was formed in 2002.

“We talked about how we need to be prideful about playing at home, protecting our own turf,” Mayfield said. “I challenged the crowd, and they showed up. That was a fun atmosphere, and I do not think that anybody can say otherwise.

“I think when we talk about culture change, it is a mentality. When we play division opponents, they need to know exactly what they are going to get out of us, and it needs to be a game they need to prepare for every year twice a year.”

Cleveland Browns QB Baker Mayfield carries the ball in front of Cincinnati Bengals DB Shawn Williams (36) during the second half at FirstEnergy Stadium in Cleveland, Ohio on December 23, 2018.

During the week leading up to the game against the Bengals, and even after a 26-20 victory over the Carolina Panthers on December 9, Mayfield challenged the fans to pack FirstEnergy Stadium and give the Browns as much support as possible.

The fans responded to the tune of a paid attendance of 67,431, and they were loud with their cheers when the Browns had positive plays.

“It absolutely did,” Mayfield said of the party-like atmosphere at FirstEnergy Stadium Sunday. “A lot of energy, positive energy. Obviously, holiday time, so you have a lot of family in town. A good win. Can’t say much else about a last home game.”

Oct 7, 2018; Cleveland, OH, USA; Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) throws a pass during the first quarter against the Baltimore Ravens at FirstEnergy Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports

In addition to signing autographs and posing for photos, as well as his play on the field, Mayfield has put in work trying to create a bond with the Cleveland fans.

From being a Secret Santa on visits with local police to serving as a guest auctioneer and helping to raise thousands of dollars for Providence House earlier this month, Mayfield has built up his relationship with Cleveland fans, and sees that bond growing in seasons to come.

“It is definitely a lot of fun,” Mayfield said. “I do not think that there is any other way to describe it. It is not always pretty, but you go through the good times and the bad times together. There has been a lot more good than bad as of recent.

“It is fun. I expect that relationship to continue to grow. I relate to Cleveland. The work ethic, the stuff that you have to earn it around here, that is what the Browns are all about. It is going to be a good relationship for a long time.”