CLEVELAND -- Baker Mayfield’s position on the depth chart is not going to change his mindset with the Cleveland Browns.

Even after Mayfield found success in the Browns’ 21-17 victory over the New York Jets at FirstEnergy Stadium in front of a nationwide audience on Thursday Night Football last week, he is going to keep a similar schedule in the lead-up to his first NFL regular-season start at the Oakland Raiders Sunday.

“I’m going to carry my same routine,” Mayfield said. “So far, that’s working for me. I’ve got guys around me that I can lean on for support. But now, the only thing different would be the vocal standpoint of leadership. We still have Tyrod (Taylor). He’s still one of our captains, one of our best leaders, there’s no doubt about that, but now, I just need to be more vocal. It comes with the position.”

PHOTOS | Cleveland Browns name Baker Mayfield starting quarterback

Mayfield believes a similar routine will help him gain the trust of his teammates and coaches.

“Carry that same attitude each day,” Mayfield said.

“Be that same person like I have been from the second I walked in this building, and that’s what they need to see. They need to see that I’m not going to change, no matter the circumstances. Starter, backup, whether we’re winning or losing, I’m going to be that same person for these guys, and they can count on that.”

Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield surveys the field for an open receiver in a drill during Monday's practice at team headquarters in Berea.

Matt Florjancic, WKYC Digital Sports

Prior to Mayfield entering last week’s game against the Jets, the Browns’ offense sputtered through the first half, as Tyrod Taylor struggled to find any kind of a rhythm and completed just four of his 14 attempts for 19 yards before a concussion brought his night to a premature end.

After Taylor suffered the concussion in the first half, Mayfield came in and completed 17 of his 23 attempts for 201 yards and led the Browns to 21 of the final 24 points scored in the game, all of which combined to give Cleveland the come-from-behind win.

Mayfield engineered four scoring drives in the win over the Jets.

“My job is to get the ball in their hands,” Mayfield said. “That’s how they look better. They’re doing their job. That’s what they’re paid to do is make plays, so that’s what I want to do, get the ball in their hands and make them [look good]. They’re the playmakers, so I just always had that mentality, let them do the work and I just get my job done.”

Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield winds up to throw a pass during Monday's practice at team headquarters in Berea.

Matt Florjancic, WKYC Digital Sports

Mayfield went into the Jets game with the plan having been built around Taylor, but executed the plays at a high level. And whatever the plan is for Sunday against the Raiders, Mayfield plans on doing what he can to find success.

“I can adapt to whatever offense we want to run,” Mayfield said.

“Whatever our guys are best at, whatever we’re comfortable with, whatever the guys up front they feel comfortable with, that’s what’s important. Yeah, obviously, doing the plays that I had at Oklahoma, I’d be very comfortable with, but at the same time, it’s not about me. It’s about getting those guys comfortable.”

