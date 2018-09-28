CLEVELAND -- Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield won the Pepsi NFL Rookie of the Week Award for his efforts in leading the team to a 21-17 come-from-behind victory over the New York Jets at FirstEnergy Stadium last Thursday.

Mayfield, the No. 1 overall pick in the 2018 NFL Draft, won the fan vote for the honor, besting Atlanta wide receiver Calvin Ridley, New York Giants running back Saquon Barkley, Carolina cornerback Donte Jackson and Buffalo quarterback Josh Allen.

Mayfield engineered four scoring drives and caught a two-point conversion attempt from wide receiver Jarvis Landry on the way to the victory over the Jets, and in doing so, earned the opportunity to make his first regular-season start against the Oakland Raiders at the Oakland-Alameda Coliseum Sunday.

“I think that guy has the ‘It Factor,’” Raiders coach Jon Gruden said in a conference call with the Cleveland media earlier this week.

“He has the charisma. He has the competitiveness. He has the feel. He has the ability to be great. What he did the other day coming off of the bench, down [14] and bringing his team back at home in front of his fans in his debut was awesome. It will be a challenge for us. He is a great young prospect.”

Prior to Mayfield entering the game, the Browns’ offense sputtered through the first half, as Tyrod Taylor struggled to find any kind of a rhythm and completed just four of his 14 attempts for 19 yards before a concussion brought his night to a premature end.

After Taylor suffered the concussion in the first half, Mayfield completed 17 of his 23 attempts for 201 yards and led the Browns to 21 of the final 24 points scored, all of which combined to give Cleveland the come-from-behind win.

Not one to shy away from the moment, Mayfield came out firing and completed back-to-back throws for a combined 31 yards, and after being stripped of the football on a sack, came back and threw a 16-yard completion to wide receiver Jarvis Landry on the ensuing play.

“I think that those are the intangibles that you look for that are hard to find,” Gruden said. “Do they like the pressure? Do they like the big moment? Some guys come alive. Some guys do not. Some guys can bring out the best in their teammates. Some guys struggle to do that.

“Mayfield has a magic about him. He has the charisma about him that just really allows everybody on that team, defensively included, to play at a higher level. They know that if we can get the ball back to this kid, something good is going to happen.”

Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield surveys the field for an open receiver in a drill during Monday's practice at team headquarters in Berea.

Matt Florjancic, WKYC Digital Sports

Mayfield’s win marked the second time in three weeks a Browns player brought home Pepsi NFL Rookie of the Week honors, as defensive back Denzel Ward earned the award after corralling two interceptions in a Week 1 tie with the Pittsburgh Steelers.

“I keep saying, ‘This is the Baker Era’ and stuff,” wide receiver Rashard Higgins said. “If it pans out how it’s supposed to be, Baker might be the next big thing. He might be on the LeBron wall, what I like to call it. I’m excited to see what he can bring to the team. Nothing but good things for him.”

