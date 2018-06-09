CLEVELAND -- Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield has yet to throw a pass in a regular-season game, but he continues to be one of the most popular players in the National Football League.

According to NFLShop.com’s Jersey Report, Mayfield had the NFL’s fifth best-selling jersey from April to Mid-June of 2018, up from 10th earlier this summer.

Currently, Mayfield ranks ahead of players like quarterbacks Andrew Luck (Indianapolis Colts), Russell Wilson (Seattle Seahawks), Aaron Rodgers (Green Bay Packers) and Drew Brees (New Orleans Saints), wide receivers Antonio Brown (Pittsburgh Steelers), Julio Jones (Atlanta Falcons) and A.J. Green (Cincinnati Bengals), and defensive end J.J. Watt (Houston Texans) among many other Pro Bowl players.

In addition to being among the NFL’s top five, Mayfield ranks second in his rookie class, behind only New York Giants running back Saquon Barkley, currently the league’s top jersey-seller.

Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) runs the ball against Detroit Lions defensive end Anthony Zettel (69) during the second quarter at Ford Field in Detroit.

Chosen with the No. 1 overall pick in the 2018 NFL Draft, the 6-foot-1, 215-pound Mayfield put together a Heisman Trophy-winning campaign in 2017 at the University of Oklahoma, where he completed 285 of his 404 throws (70.5 percent) for 4,627 yards and 43 touchdowns against just six interceptions to cap off a four-year career that started at Texas Tech University.

During his three years at Oklahoma and one season with the Texas Tech Red Raiders, Mayfield completed 1,026 of his 1,497 attempts (68.5 percent) for 14,607 yards and 131 touchdowns against only 30 interceptions.

Cleveland Browns running back Nick Chubb (31) celebrates his touchdown with center Austin Reiter (62), quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) and other teammates during the first quarter against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field in Detroit.

Mayfield was given the chance to start the team’s final preseason game, and when he took command of the offense against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field in Detroit last Thursday night, the opportunity did not go to waste.

Mayfield played the entire first half of the 35-17 victory and completed nine of his 16 throws for 138 yards, ran for two yards and led three successful scoring drives, two of which finished in the end zone with rushing scores from Nick Chubb and Matthew Dayes, respectively.

Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield looks to throw down the field while escaping from a collapsed pocket in a drill during Monday's practice at the Berea training facility.

After the Browns received the opening kickoff, Mayfield engineered a nine-play, 80-yard drive that Chubb finished off with a three-yard touchdown run. Zane Gonzalez’s point-after gave Cleveland a 7-0 lead over the Lions with 10:09 to play in the first quarter.

Mayfield completed three of his four throws for 55 yards on the drive, including a 41-yard pass to tight end Devon Cajuste on the very first scrimmage play of the game that moved the ball from Cleveland’s 20-yard line to Detroit’s 39.

First play of the Great Lakes Classic: Baker Mayfield to Devon Cajuste for 41 yards! pic.twitter.com/lo88T6nyWl — Cleveland Browns (@Browns) August 30, 2018

On a seven-play scoring drive that Gonzalez capped off with a 39-yard field goal later in the first half, Mayfield got the passing game going early.

Mayfield started the drive with a 30-yard pass to Dayes, who ran straight out of the backfield after initially staying in to block, hung a left at the linebacker into open space, secured the catch and broke free for the big gain.

During his first preseason with the Browns, Mayfield completed 35 of his 61 attempts for 501 yards and two touchdowns against one interception, which helped earn him the No. 2 spot on the depth chart behind starter Tyrod Taylor.

