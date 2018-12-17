The already slim playoff hopes of the Cleveland Browns took a serious hit on Sunday.

First, the Baltimore Ravens, Indianapolis Colts, and Tennessee Titans all won to improve to 8-6. Then the hated Pittsburgh Steelers beat the New England Patriots to improve to 8-5-1, eliminating the Browns from contention in the AFC North.

Hope seems slim, but amazingly, the Browns still have a chance (albeit an astronomically small chance) to make the playoffs as the final AFC wild card team. At lot has to happen, but here are the scenarios:

The Browns must win their final two games to finish 8-7-1

The Ravens must lose their final two games (including one against the Browns) to finish 8-8

The Miami Dolphins must lose at least one of their final two games to finish no better than 8-8

The Colts and the Titans must each lose Week 16 and then tie when they play each other Week 17 to finish 8-7-1

If all of that madness happens, the Browns, Colts, and Titans would all be 8-7-1. The Colts would eliminate the Titans based on the former's win over the latter earlier in the year, but the Browns would eliminate the Colts based on a better record against common opponents (3-2 vs. 2-3). Meaning, the Browns would make the playoffs for the first time since 2002.

So there you go, fans. You know what has to happen. Keep those fingers crossed!