CLEVELAND — The Baltimore Ravens turned over the offense to rookie quarterback Lamar Jackson when veteran Joe Flacco suffered an injury, and the 2016 Heisman Trophy-winning signal-caller has not relinquished the job in the six weeks since the change.

With a mix of running and passing, Jackson has led the Ravens to a 5-1 record over their last six games, and with a win over the Cleveland Browns or a Pittsburgh Steelers loss to the Cincinnati Bengals at Heinz Field Sunday, Baltimore would win the AFC North Division and punch their ticket to the postseason.

“We have played a lot of those kind of scrambling quarterbacks this year anyway because the league is involving into that more and more, but he has another gear,” Browns interim coach Gregg Williams said. “There are similarities between him and Deshaun (Watson).

“He is not as big as (Carolina’s) Cam (Newton) and some of the other guys, but he has that elusiveness. That is a part of the plan on how we try to negate that as much as possible. The way that they are playing and doing things and coaching the game to his skill set -- not only his, the other players’ skill sets there, too -- they are a really good offensive line. They are a very physical offensive line.”

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson (8) carries the ball against the Los Angeles Chargers during the second half at StubHub Center in Carson, California.

Kirby Lee

The versatile Jackson has rushed for 605 yards and three touchdowns on 127 carries, good enough for an average of 4.8 yards per attempt. Although Jackson has committed 10 fumbles, only three of those became turnovers, as the Ravens recovered the other seven loose balls.

“Not the way that they use him and how he kind of runs the ball,” linebacker Joe Schobert said of if Jackson compares to anyone the Browns have seen this season.

“All the quarterbacks who are mobile and running and are getting around, but then, they are sliding, and he is trying to dive for first downs. He is not just running around and bouncing to get to the sidelines. I do not think there is anybody quite like him right now.”

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson (8) looks to pass during the third quarter against the Los Angeles Chargers at StubHub Center in Carson, California.

Jake Roth

In his six starts, Jackson has completed 78 of his 134 attempts for 935 yards with five touchdowns against three interceptions. Along with the six starts, Jackson has seen action in nine other games and totaled 85 of his 146 attempts for 1,022 yards and six touchdowns against the three interceptions.

“Do not disregard his arm strength,” Williams said. “He can throw it a long way, too. They do a lot of good jobs in the run game, especially in the play-action run game when you are compensating so hard in the run game that all of a sudden, he understands how to fake a guy open and get somebody else open.

“He has been able to do a good job and improve each week with throwing the route concepts that they are asking him to do. At this level, it takes a while for anybody to get ready for the speed of the game, including him, and then, us getting ready for the speed of him. He has thrown the ball better and better each week.”

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson (8) runs against the Los Angeles Chargers during the first half at StubHub Center in Carson, California.

Kirby Lee

As the Browns prepare to defend against Jackson, Schobert has come to understand that discipline will be a key to success.

“It all comes down to eyes,” Schobert said. “It all comes down to everybody knowing their responsibilities and doing their job and having people over the top being kind of safeties, angels of the defense, not letting people get behind you.”