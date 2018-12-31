CLEVELAND — For the first time in four years, the Cleveland Browns did not get a top-10 pick in the NFL Draft based on their regular season finish.

After finishing with a top-10 pick nine times in the last 10 years, the Browns fought their way to a 7-8-1 record in 2018, and subsequently, earned the No. 17 overall selection in the 2019 NFL Draft.

The Browns finished with the fourth-best record among teams that did not qualify for the postseason.

Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) attempts a pass during the first quarter against the Houston Texans at NRG Stadium in Houston.

Troy Taormina

Currently, the Browns have nine picks for the 2019 NFL Draft with another two that are conditional.

The Browns hold their own selections in each of the first six rounds, as well as two picks from the New England Patriots (Rounds 3 and 5), two from the Jacksonville Jaguars (Rounds 5 and 7) and one from the San Francisco 49ers (Round 7).

The Browns got New England’s third-rounder in a trade for defensive lineman Danny Shelton in the offseason and the fifth-round selection in a deal for wide receiver Josh Gordon, who was sent to the Patriots in Week 3.

Jacksonville’s fifth-round pick came in a deal for running back Carlos Hyde in October.

The Browns were given a conditional selection from the 49ers in a trade for offensive lineman Shon Coleman at the end of training camp, as well as one from the Jaguars in exchange for quarterback Cody Kessler on March 28.