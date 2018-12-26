CLEVELAND — The Cleveland Browns have had a strong showing both in nominations and wins in the Pepsi NFL Rookie of the Week category, and they could add yet another honor to their impressive run this week.

Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield and running back Nick Chubb are two of the five nominees for the Week 16 Pepsi Rookie of the Week Award after their performances in last Sunday’s 26-18 win over the Cincinnati Bengals, and fans can vote at NFL.com now through Friday afternoon.

After early-game struggles offensively, the Browns settled in and Mayfield finished the game 27 of 37 for 284 yards and three touchdowns. With a 66-yard pass to tight end David Njoku in the final minutes, Mayfield iced the win, which gave the Browns a three-game winning streak, their first series sweep against an AFC North Division foe since 2002 and a chance at a winning season for the first time since 2007.

Oct 7, 2018; Cleveland, OH, USA; Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) throws a pass during the first quarter against the Baltimore Ravens at FirstEnergy Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports

© Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports

Since taking over the first-team offense in the second quarter of a Week 3 win over the New York Jets, Mayfield has completed 287 of his 444 attempts (64.6 percent) for 3,349 yards and 24 touchdowns against 11 interceptions.

Although Mayfield, a fourth alternate for the Pro Bowl, will not get official credit for the victory over the Jets because he came on in relief of an injured Tyrod Taylor, the first-year quarterback has guided the Browns to seven wins and the greatest turnaround in franchise history.

At 2-5-1 following a 33-18 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers on October 28 and in the middle of an unprecedented midseason coaching staff upheaval, the 2018 Browns looked to be anything but the team capable of the greatest year-to-year turnaround in franchise history.

But a 5-2 record over the last seven weeks and a three-game winning streak have secured the Browns’ greatest turnaround in team history, as they are plus-7.5 in wins over last year’s winless campaign.

Cleveland Browns running back Nick Chubb (24) runs with the ball as Cincinnati Bengals defensive end Carlos Dunlap (96) goes for the tackle during the first half at FirstEnergy Stadium in Cleveland.

Ken Blaze

In addition to the passing game, the Browns got a standout showing from Chubb, who became the franchise’s most prolific rookie rusher ever with his 112-yard performance against the Bengals.

Chubb broke the old mark for rushing yards by a rookie that was set by Trent Richardson during the 2012 season. Richardson rushed for 950 yards on 267 carries, while Chubb eclipsed his yardage total on 84 less attempts.

Although Chubb played in more games, 15, than Jim Brown did when he set the original standard in 1957, 12, he needed fewer carries than the Hall of Fame running back, 183 to 202.

Cleveland Browns running back Nick Chubb (24) runs with the ball during the second quarter against the Houston Texans at NRG Stadium in Houston.

Troy Taormina

A second-round pick of the Browns in the 2018 NFL Draft, Chubb has rushed for 972 yards and eight touchdowns on 183 carries. He has averaged 5.3 yards per carry and has a long run of 92 yards, which went for a touchdown in a 28-16 win over the Atlanta Falcons on November 11.

Chubb has turned 18 receptions into 153 yards and two touchdowns.

The Browns have garnered nine Rookie of the Week awards this season with Mayfield having the most (five, Weeks 3, 7, 9, 12 and 14) and Ward (Weeks 1 and 5) and Chubb (Weeks 4 and 10) each bringing home two honors.