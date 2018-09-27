CLEVELAND -- Cleveland Browns defensive lineman Myles Garrett does not often air his grievances in public, but even he has his limits to how much can be taken.

The National Football League has changed quite a few regulations designed at protecting quarterbacks from serious injury in recent seasons, but the latest roughing-the-passer rule has players and coaches around the league questioning the practicality of the calls.

Like their counterparts across the league, the Browns are not sure why defenders have to put themselves at added risk for injury in order to avoid landing on the quarterback when trying to bring him down to the ground.

“It is ridiculous,” Garrett said of the rash of penalties for roughing the passer.

“This has completely overshadowed the helmet rule because that has not been as highly publicized and it has not been flagged as much. When you see it this many times, and then, you see guys like Willie Hayes getting hurt because of it because he is trying to abide by it, that is not what the rule is supposed to be. Guys are trying to do their best to avoid it. It has to come naturally. It should not have to be where guys need to abide by it and have to have it always on their mind.”

The Browns have first-hand knowledge of how a penalty can change a game.

On the opening drive of the second quarter of the regular-season opener, the Pittsburgh Steelers faced a third-and-seven from the Cleveland eight-yard line when Ben Roethlisberger rolled to his left and lofted a pass out of the back of the end zone. Right after Roethlisberger released the throw, Garrett brought down the 15-year veteran signal-caller.

One snap after Roethlisberger drew a roughing-the-passer penalty against Garrett, he handed off to running back James Conner, who sprinted untouched into the end zone for the touchdown, which kicker Chris Boswell followed with a successful PAT try in the 21-21 tie.

The day after the tie, NFL officials admitted Garrett should not have been flagged for roughing the passer.

Also, the Browns saw what happens when a defender plays by the rules, as Miami defensive lineman William Hayes tore the anterior cruciate ligament in his right knee while trying to avoid landing on Oakland quarterback Derek Carr last week.

“Oh yeah, I am not willing to tear something to lay him on the ground like he is a child,” Garrett said.

“I am just going to take them down how I have been. I saw what happened with (Miami’s) Willie Hayes and that was -- I would not say depressing -- but it was sad to see. He was doing his best to abide by the rules and got hurt because of it.

“You just have to do what is best for you. He is going to be alright. Football is about getting hit, taking hits and giving hits. If I get a penalty for trying to save my skin and trying to make a big play, then oh well.”

Defenders around the league have not been the only ones speaking up about the penalties, as quarterbacks, including Roethlisberger, have wondered what constitutes a violation of the rules, and Garrett is hopeful that discussion turns into meaningful action from the NFL’s Competition Committee.

“When you have quarterbacks stepping up and saying something, something needs to be changed,” Garrett said.

