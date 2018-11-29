CLEVELAND -- Baker Mayfield's already big November has gotten even better.

On Thursday, the NFL announced the Cleveland Browns quarterback has won its Offensive Rookie of the Month award for November.

🚨 QB @bakermayfield has won @NFL Offensive Rookie of the MONTH! 🚨



RT to congratulate Baker! pic.twitter.com/lQkquorkOs — Cleveland Browns (@Browns) November 29, 2018

In three games this month, Mayfield has completed 73.9 percent (65-for-88) of his passes for 771 yards, 9 touchdowns and 1 interception. Over that span, the Browns have compiled a 2-1 record, including double-digit wins over the Atlanta Falcons and Cincinnati Bengals.

For the season, the No. 1 overall pick now lays claim to a 62.7 completion percentage, 2,242 yards, 17 touchdowns and 7 interceptions. In Sunday's 35-20 win over the Bengals, Mayfield put together his best performance of the season, completing 19 of his 26 pass attempts for 258 yards and 4 touchdowns. With his effort in Cincinnati, he became the first rookie in NFL history to record a 140+ passer rating in consecutive games (minimum 20 attempts) -- after becoming the only rookie in NFL history with a 150+ passer rating the week prior against Atlanta.

Mayfield is just the third Browns player in team history to win Offensive Rookie of the Month, joining Joe Thomas (2007) and Tim Couch (1999). He also been named the NFL Pepsi Rookie of the Week three times this season -- an honor he is also up for following his Week 12 performance.

With a 4-6-1 record, Cleveland remains in the hunt for an AFC Wild Card spot heading into Sunday's matchup with the Houston Texans.

Stream Live with fuboTV: 7-day Trial

© 2018 WKYC