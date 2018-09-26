BEREA, Ohio -- The National Football League has changed quite a few regulations designed at protecting quarterbacks from serious injury in recent seasons, but the latest roughing-the-passer rule has players and coaches around the league questioning the practicality of the calls.

Like their counterparts across the league, the Cleveland Browns are not sure why defenders have to put themselves at added risk to avoid landing on the quarterback when trying to bring him down to the ground.

“It’s definitely in the back of my head and in the back of a lot of players’ heads because they don’t want to hurt the team, but then again, it’s their career, it’s their job to tackle the quarterback, so it’s in everybody’s head,” Browns defensive end Emmanuel Ogbah said.

Defensive tackle Larry Ogunjobi added, “Really, you just have to be wary. It is not really about changing technique. It is more about understanding where you have to put yourself in position in order to even make that type of play. Try to make sure that you do not put yourself in position to get flagged for it.”

The Cleveland Browns are looking to reduce their penalties against the Philadelphia Eagles at FirstEnergy Stadium tonight.

Matt Florjancic, WKYC Digital Sports

The Browns have first-hand knowledge of how a penalty can change a game.

On the opening drive of the second quarter, the Pittsburgh Steelers faced a third-and-seven from the Cleveland eight-yard line when Ben Roethlisberger rolled to his left and lofted a pass out of the back of the end zone. Right after Roethlisberger released the throw, Garrett slammed into him and brought down the 15-year veteran signal-caller.

One snap after Roethlisberger drew a roughing-the-passer penalty against Garrett, he handed off to running back James Conner, who sprinted untouched into the end zone for the touchdown, which kicker Chris Boswell followed with a successful PAT try in the 21-21 tie.

Also, the Browns saw what happens when a defender plays by the rules, as Miami defensive lineman William Hayes tore the anterior cruciate ligament in his right knee while trying to avoid landing on Oakland quarterback Derek Carr last week.

“I guarantee you our players feel that way,” Browns coach Hue Jackson said. “They would rather take a penalty in a heartbeat than to get hurt. I hope William recovers fast. Obviously, everyone is trying to figure out the rule and how to do it better.

“Everybody wants to understand it. I think the league is doing everything they can. It sent out videos. I show our football team every week something that they are trying to point to on how to judge it better for the referees and to officiate it better. At the same time, I think the players have to keep playing. They just have to keep playing and do the things we are coaching them to do, and we will let everything else take care of itself.”

Miami Dolphins defensive end William Hayes (95) reacts after suffering a torn anterior cruciate ligament in his right knee during the first half against the Oakland Raiders at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami, Florida.

Steve Mitchell

Ogbah is hopeful the NFL’s Competition Committee addresses the rule in their conference call this week, but regardless, it will not affect the way Browns defenders approach Sunday’s game against the Oakland Raiders.

“Not changing the way that I am playing,” linebacker Joe Schobert said.

