CLEVELAND -- Free rushers at the quarterback are never a good thing, at any level of football.

The Pittsburgh Steelers had plenty of defenders in the backfield in the 2018 regular-season opener, as the Cleveland Browns surrendered seven sacks and several other hits on starting quarterback Tyrod Taylor in last Sunday’s 21-21 tie at FirstEnergy Stadium.

“We cannot have that many sacks, period,” right tackle Chris Hubbard said. “That is the rule of the game. We do not want to have sacks. We do not want to have our quarterback on the ground all of the time. That is one thing that we want to get better at this week. We will.”

Cleveland Browns quarterback Tyrod Taylor (5) throws a pass as Pittsburgh Steelers linebackers Vince Williams (98) and Bud Dupree (48) defend during the first quarter at FirstEnergy Stadium in Cleveland.

Pittsburgh linebacker T.J. Watt led the way with a league-high four sacks on Taylor in the first-ever draw in the 68-year, 131-game history of the Browns-Steelers rivalry. In addition to the sacks, which accounted for 21 lost yards, Watt registered three additional hits on Taylor.

As a team, the Steelers got 10 hits on Taylor that did not result in sacks.

“He finds ways to make plays,” Hubbard said of Watt. “That is how he is. In some plays, he might have gotten beat, but the quarterback is scrambling and he finds the play. It was like that. It was not like physically somebody was getting punished. You see things like that. We just have to get better as a whole unit. This upcoming week, we will get better at that.”

Cleveland Browns quarterback Tyrod Taylor (5) rushes as Pittsburgh Steelers defensive tackle Cameron Heyward (97) pursues during the first quarter at FirstEnergy Stadium in Cleveland.

Jackson contends the seven sacks were on the offense as a whole, not just a problem with a blocking scheme up front or Taylor holding onto the ball too long.

“It is not just the line,” Jackson said. “I think quarterback plays a role in it. I think receivers play a role in it, tight ends play a role in it, and running backs play a role in it. It is a unit issue. When sacks happen, I think everybody wants to just pin it on the offensive line. It is not just the line.

“Sometimes, we hold the ball a little too long. Sometimes, running backs have got to pick up their side a little quicker a little bit more urgency. Tight ends got to block a little bit longer, harder, so does the offensive line. I think it was an offensive unit issue, not just one particular person. I know some of the sacks ‘Well, it is on this guy. It is on that guy,’ but I think the main culprit when I look at it is an offensive unit issue.”

Cleveland Browns quarterback Tyrod Taylor follows through on a pass during Wednesday's practice for this weekend's regular-season opener against the Pittsburgh Steelers at FirstEnergy Stadium in Cleveland.

Throughout the remainder of the work week, the offensive line, who’s first action together as a starting five came against the Steelers, will work on their shortcomings ahead of Sunday’s game against the New Orleans Saints at Mercedes-Benz Superdome.

“We have to be more sound with our assignments,” center JC Tretter said. “We have to be more physical. There are a lot of things that we can grow on.

“It is Week 1 of the season. There are going to be lumps. There are going to be growing pains. We are going to work through those. There are definitely some positive things to build on as well. Not the result that we wanted, but we see how close we are. We just have to keep building.”

