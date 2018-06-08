BEREA, Ohio -- The Cleveland Browns continued their preparations for the 2018 regular season with Day 10 of training camp at the team’s headquarters in Berea on Monday and did so hours after sending their first-round pick in the 2016 NFL Draft, wide receiver Corey Coleman, to the Buffalo Bills.

Browns coach Hue Jackson addressed the media, and here are five takeaways from his post-practice press conference.

Coach Hue Jackson says the Cleveland Browns are committed to improving their roster in any way possible, and that includes trading away players.

Matt Florjancic, WKYC Digital Sports

SENSE OF URGENCY

Coleman was bitten by the injury bug on multiple occasions since being selected by the Browns and was limited to 56 receptions for 413 yards, five touchdowns and 34 first downs in 19 career games. Known for his breakaway speed, the 5-foot-11, 185-pound Coleman had just eight 20-yard receptions and three 40-yard catches in his two seasons with the Browns.

By trading their first-round pick from the 2016 NFL Draft, Jackson hopes fans understand there is a new standard in the building, one that places a premium on winning.

“That’s the urgency,” Jackson said. “We want to win. Every decision we make, as we go throughout this, is about winning and trying to put the best football team on the field for our fans and for our organization. There’s no other hidden agendas for anything.

Sign up for the daily Top 3 Newsletter Sign up for the daily Top 3 Newsletter Something went wrong. This email will be delivered to your inbox once a day in the morning. Thank you for signing up for the Top 3 Newsletter. Please try again later.

Submit

“This is a production-based business everywhere, offensively, defensively and on special teams. As this thing winds down, there’s going to be some tough decisions that we have to make, but every decision is made with the thought in mind: ‘How do we win?’”

DUKE GOING NOWHERE

Since the Browns selected running back Duke Johnson Jr. out of the University of Miami (Florida) in the third round of the 2015 NFL Draft, his greatest contributions have come from catching the ball out of the backfield.

After leading the team in receptions and receiving yards during the 2017 season, Johnson Jr. has spent individual practice time working with both position groups, and said prior to Monday’s on-field work that he would welcome a position change from running back to receiver.

But Jackson is not in favor of such a move.

“Let me make this clear, Duke’s position won’t change, okay?” Jackson said. “That’s first and foremost.

“Will Duke get the opportunity to go out there as a back in our packages and play receiver? Yes, he will. Duke is a very, very vital part of what we do on offense, and he’s got to continue to learn the system and get better, and he will. He’s been a playmaker ever since I’ve been here, and he’ll continue to do that.”

FAITH IN UNPROVEN ROOKIE

By trading away Coleman, the Browns have shown faith in rookie receiver Antonio Callaway’s skill set, despite his missing the 2017 season for disciplinary reasons at the University of Florida.

In just two seasons with the Gators, the 5-foot-10, 193-pound Callaway caught 89 passes for 1,399 yards and seven touchdowns. Additionally, Callaway was a playmaker in the return game, as he ran back 56 punts for 653 yards and two touchdowns, as well as six kickoffs for 176 yards and one touchdown.

Callaway was the first player in Florida history to score a touchdown five different ways, as he caught seven, returned two punts and one kickoff for scores, threw for one on his only career pass attempt and rushed a carry across the goal line during the 2016 season.

“He has talent,” Jackson said. “I think we all know that, but I think he’s starting to really get the system, learning how to do things the way we want them done.

“Again, I was back there when he was returning punts, and he said, ‘Coach, I haven’t played in a year,’ so he’s really looking forward to Thursday night. I’m glad he senses it because I do too. I want to make sure he goes out there on Thursday and plays the way we think he can play.”

Veteran wide receiver Jandry believes rookie Antonio Callaway can be one of those players who steps up after Corey Coleman was traded to the Buffalo Bills on Sunday night.

Matt Florjancic, WKYC Digital Sports

COLLINS ON THE MEND

Browns linebacker Jamie Collins missed the second half of the 2017 season because of a knee injury, but is back on the field for training camp. And from what he has seen, Jackson is optimistic Collins will be able to go in Thursday’s preseason opener at the New York Giants.

“I think he’s doing a good job,” Jackson said. “Obviously, we’re trying to ease him back into it. He’s not totally full-go that way, but he’s very close. We do want to see him play this week because I think he can. I think he can go out there and do something.

“He needs to get himself back to where he needs to be. I think he’s working hard. He’s made some plays in training camp, but again, Jamie needs to continue making those impact plays for our football team, and I think he will.”

Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports

MAYFIELD WILL PLAY ‘QUITE A BIT’

With starting quarterback Tyrod Taylor not expected to play much in Thursday’s preseason opener, that leaves open the door for rookie Baker Mayfield to get an extended amount of playing time against the Giants.

“I haven’t totally talked to the staff about what I want to do, but I do plan on him playing quite a bit,” Jackson said. “Now what that looks like, I don’t know. You know how games go. We’ll work through it, but I do want him to play.”

Stream Live with fuboTV -Try Free Trial

© 2018 WKYC