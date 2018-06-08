The Denver Broncos announced on Monday that Tom Heckert passed away peacefully in the company of his family on Sunday night.

Heckert, who spent the last five years working for the Broncos, served as the general manager of the Cleveland Browns from 2010-2012. A native of Youngstown, Heckert had been ill for a while, according to Mike Garafolo of the NFL Network.

"We are deeply saddened by the passing of Tom Heckert and share our sincerest condolences with his family and friends, including the many lives he impacted with the Browns organization and throughout the entire NFL during his established career," the Browns said in a statement released by the team on Monday evening.

Heckert was hired by Cleveland in 2010 after spending nine years in the Philadelphia Eagles organization. Working alongside then-team president Mike Holmgren, he was a part of the front office that drafted cornerback Joe Haden, who would go on to make two Pro Bowls with the team, as well as wide receiver Josh Gordon, who earned All-Pro honors in 2013.

Sign up for the daily Top 3 Newsletter Sign up for the daily Top 3 Newsletter Something went wrong. This email will be delivered to your inbox once a day in the morning. Thank you for signing up for the Top 3 Newsletter. Please try again later.

Submit

After being let go by the Browns, he went on to join the Broncos, where as director of pro personnel he helped build the team that went on to win Super Bowl 50. He stepped down following the 2018 season as a result of health concerns, according to The Denver Post.

“Tom was an integral part of our organization and we’re all incredibly saddened today," Broncos President of Football Operations/General Manager John Elway said in a statement. "With his many years of experience and time as a GM, Tom was a tremendous resource and a key member of our team. He was a very good evaluator—He had an eye for talent, and we always trusted his voice. It’s easy to see why Tom was widely respected and had so many great relationships across the league. I’ll always be grateful for how he helped me transition into this position. My prayers go out to Tom’s family, friends and everyone he worked with during his career.”

Survived by his two children, Griffin and Madison, Heckert was 51-years-old at the time of his passing.

Stream Live with fuboTV: 7-day Trial

© 2018 WKYC