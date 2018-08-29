CLEVELAND -- Throughout the first three episodes of “Hard Knocks: Training Camp with the Cleveland Browns,” veteran wide receiver Jarvis Landry showed leadership and a willingness to set an example for his teammates.

On the fourth installment of the five-part miniseries produced by HBO Sports and NFL Films, Landry was implored again to set an important example for the wide receivers after the third game of the preseason, a 5-0 win over the Philadelphia Eagles at FirstEnergy Stadium last Thursday night.

“Man, we’ve got to get this going and you’ve got to be at the forefront,” offensive coordinator Todd Haley told Landry late in the game. “I’m going to keep saying it. It doesn’t matter. I’m not waiting for some -- what do they call it -- knight in shining armor?

“You’ve got to push these guys by doing it over and over and over again. Because if one of these young guys sees one time that you stop or don’t go all out, then that’s what the f&^* they do. I just see it over and over again, and one of them’s gotta elevate and help us. I’m sorry for yelling though.’’

Haley apologized to Landry for ripping into him twice earlier in the game.

The Browns had four plays from Philadelphia’s one-yard line, but failed to get into the end zone on the drive. Two of the first three passes were toward Landry on a corner route, but he could not break through coverage and attempt to make a catch.

“Damn it,” Haley said.

Landry replied, “He hit me.”

Haley took the opportunity to remind Landry not to wait for the officials to help him out with calls.

“You can’t count on a flag though,” Haley said. “You’ve got to keep fighting your ass off to run to that pylon. He threw two of them. Just run. I know he’s holding you, but run.”

When Landry explained that it was not the safety, but rather, the cornerback who was holding, Haley had a simple piece of advice.

“Run through him,” Haley said.

Later in the game, Landry was the target of a pass down the left sideline, but Tyrod Taylor’s throw sailed toward, and eventually, into the Browns’ bench area.

That play led to an expletive-laden exchange between Haley and Landry.

“Catch the ball and make a play,” Haley said. “Catch the ball and make a play, please. That looks like Friday bulls&%*.’”

ROOKIE SHOW A HIT…WITH MOST

With the team breaking camp ahead of their Week 3 preseason game, the first-year players took part in the Rookie Talent Show, and one thing is for sure, quarterback Baker Mayfield does not lack for confidence, as he gave an impersonation of Browns general manager John Dorsey.

Almost everybody liked Mayfield’s impersonation.

“I got a chance to watch you at Oklahoma a little bit, and then, studied you going into the draft, and I mean what you did in your collegiate career, but what I like is that you just want to win,” Hall of Fame quarterback Troy Aikman told Mayfield.

“And, hey, the John Dorsey thing? Awesome. I mean, awesome.”

While Aikman was a fan, Dorsey was not.

“He hated it,” Mayfield said.

TAYLOR BATTLES THROUGH INJURY

On fourth-and-goal from Philadelphia’s one-yard line, quarterback Tyrod Taylor scrambled out of the pocket and toward the left side of the formation, and as soon as he let go of the ball, his left hand buckled underneath him on the way to the turf.

With Taylor writhing in pain on the ground, members of the offensive line immediately waved to the Cleveland sideline for medical assistance, but before the training staff could get to the opposite sideline, the eighth-year quarterback hustled his way over the Browns’ bench while keeping his left arm still and braced against his body.

“My hand,” Taylor said. “Oh, my gosh. I can't feel it.”

Taylor suffered a dislocated left pinkie finger, but when the medical examinations revealed no further damage, he went back into the game and finished the half.

“X-rays negative,” a medical staff member said. “Everything looks good. Nothing's broken.”

Taylor responded, “Tape me up. I want to go. Get me back out on the field.”

