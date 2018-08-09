CLEVELAND -- There will be no easing into the 2018 regular season for the Cleveland Browns, not with the reigning AFC North Division Champion Pittsburgh Steelers coming to FirstEnergy Stadium on Sunday afternoon.

After losing 17 straight games, the Browns are anxious and excited to get the 2018 regular season started on a positive note.

“This is an exciting time,” Browns coach Hue Jackson said Wednesday. “An opportunity to play here at home in front of our fans, in front of the Dawg Pound against a division rival, a really good Pittsburgh football team. We understand who we are playing. We understand what is at stake.

“It is opening day. It is a chance for us to go out and showcase our football team. We are looking forward to it. It is competition at the highest level. I think that we all know that. They are the best of the best, one of the best in the AFC. We respect them, but at the same time, our guys are excited about playing. We are looking forward to it.”

Cleveland Browns coach Hue Jackson looks on at a drill during Monday's practice as the team prepares for the 2018 regular-season opener against the Pittsburgh Steelers, which will be played at FirstEnergy Stadium Sunday.

Matt Florjancic, WKYC Digital Sports

By posting just the second 0-16 season in NFL history, the Browns are a league-worst 1-31 since the opening game of 2016.

The Browns have not won on a Sunday afternoon since December 13, 2015. The 33 straight Sunday losses are an NFL record, and the Browns’ 4-49 mark in the last 53 outings is the worst in the league in that span.

“It is a huge game for us,” Jackson said. “It is our division rival. It is an AFC [North] game, so it really counts as two at the end of the day. I think we all recognize that, and we want to get to winning as fast as we can, but it is a 16-game season and we get that, too. Trust me, we are going into this game giving it everything we have, just like we do every week, but obviously, this is the Pittsburgh Steelers and the AFC North game, so we respect that.”

Cleveland Browns coach Hue Jackson looks on at a drill during Monday's practice at the Berea training facility.

Last season, the Browns broke the record for the worst 28-game stretch in NFL history, as they “bested” the previous mark of 2-26 set by the expansion Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the 1976-1977 seasons with a 1-27 mark that got four losses worse after Week 13.

In five seasons under the majority ownership of Dee and Jimmy Haslam, the Browns have posted an NFL-worst 15-65 record. Factoring in the remaining games of the 2012 season after the sale was approved at an NFL Owners Meeting in Chicago, the Browns have gone 19-70.

“There is always just an extra emphasis playing the Pittsburgh Steelers,” Jackson said.

“That within itself tells you that you have to buckle up, cross the t’s, dot all the i’s and be ready to go. It is the opening game of the year, so I am not going to look at it as extra emphasis. We emphasize every game we play, so we are looking forward to it.”

