CLEVELAND — Former Cleveland Cavaliers small forward LeBron James said he did not recruit players to Northeast Ohio to join his pursuit of NBA championships for the hometown team, but could Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield be doing the opposite?

Last week, Mayfield was seen out to dinner with Denver Broncos linebacker Von Miller and New York Giants wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr., both of whom have been topics of potential trade discussions. Mayfield’s fiancée, Emily Wilkinson, posted a picture from the dinner with the caption: “Guys night.”

Currently, Miller and Beckham are locked into contracts with the Broncos and Giants, respectively, so for Mayfield to be successful in any potential recruiting efforts, the Browns would need to structure a trade deal for the Pro Bowl talents.

To make a deal work with Denver, the Browns must be comfortable picking up a huge contract and investing multiple picks in a soon-to-be 30-year old Miller, who will enter his ninth NFL season in 2019.

Given the finances and likely heavy compensation involved to facilitate the trade, the Browns must believe that despite being 30 years old with nearly a decade of NFL experience already on his resume that Miller still could be a difference maker.

Although Miller signed a big contract in July of 2016, he has continued to play with a relentless motor and became Denver’s most prolific pass rusher ever in 2018. Miller has registered 38 sacks, nine forced fumbles and three recoveries in 48 games for the Broncos over the last three seasons.

Miller had two of his most productive single seasons since signing the lucrative deal.

Miller signed a six-year, $114.5 million extension with a $17 million signing bonus ahead of the start of training camp in 2016, but despite a cap hit of more than $25 million in 2019 and $25.6 million and $22.225 million in 2020 and 2021, respectively, should his club options be exercised, the Browns could afford to take on the salary.

Denver Broncos linebacker Von Miller warms up prior to a game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California on December 9, 2018.

Robert Reiners

Beckham Jr. signed a five-year, $90 million extension with the Giants last August and comes with heavy salary-cap numbers.

Under contract for at least two more years, Beckham Jr. is due $21 million in 2019 and $19.25 million in 2020 before the potential team opt out ahead of the 2021 season. If the Giants…or whatever team Beckham Jr. plays for keeps him for the life of the contract, he would be signed through the 2023 season.

A five-year NFL veteran, Beckham Jr. has converted 390 catches into 5,476 yards and 44 touchdowns in 59 career games. Also, Beckham Jr. had 74 plays of 20 yards or more and 25 catches that went for at least 40 yards.

Beckham Jr. has three double-digit touchdown seasons to his credit and has fumbled just four times.

If Mayfield is doing recruiting to let Miller and Beckham Jr. know the future looks bright for the Browns, he will be furthering the efforts of his teammates, defensive end Myles Garrett and wide receiver Jarvis Landry.

Garrett posted on Instagram a photo of a jersey exchange with Miller, a fellow Texas A&M alum, from the Browns’ road victory over the Broncos on December 15, with the caption: “Might have to get the wrecking crew back together.”

Landry was Beckham Jr.’s college teammate at Louisiana State and has gone on record saying he would love to reunite with the former Tigers pass catcher in Cleveland.