BEREA, Ohio -- Cleveland Browns offensive coordinator Todd Haley said 2018 would be a “make or break season” for third-year wide receiver Corey Coleman, and less than two weeks into training camp, he was traded away to the Buffalo Bills for a seventh-round pick in the 2020 NFL Draft.

Despite a transition needing to be made from Cleveland’s system to Buffalo’s scheme, Browns wide receiver Jarvis Landry believes Coleman can find success should he remain committed to his craft.

“I just wish him the best and I know he can be successful in this league,” Landry said prior to Monday’s practice.

Admittedly, Landry was taken by surprise when the Browns confirmed the trade late Sunday night, as the investment in Coleman was significant because they selected him after trading out of the No. 2 spot in the 2016 NFL Draft.

By trading the No. 2 pick to the Philadelphia Eagles, the Browns passed on the chance to select Carson Wentz, a 6-foot-6, 235-pound quarterback whom chief strategy officer Paul DePodesta felt that despite being a two-year starter for National Championship teams at North Dakota State, did not have the potential to be a top-20 NFL quarterback.

Coleman was bitten by the injury bug on multiple occasions since being selected by the Browns and was limited to 56 receptions for 413 yards, five touchdowns and 34 first downs in 19 career games. Known for his breakaway speed, the 5-foot-11, 185-pound Coleman had just eight 20-yard receptions and three 40-yard catches in his two seasons with the Browns.

“Having Corey in the room, it helps us out, but at the same time, now that he’s not here, we have to move past it,” Landry said. “We have to move on. We can’t dwell on losing a guy, so I don’t see it having any effect on the team.

“The demand is that much higher now for other guys to step up, for other guys to get opportunities, and earn their keep. In the first team meeting, Coach Hue (Jackson) said you got to earn what you get, and so, other guys have opportunities to do that now.”

Veteran wide receiver Jandry believes rookie Antonio Callaway can be one of those players who steps up after Corey Coleman was traded to the Buffalo Bills on Sunday night.

Landry believes rookie Antonio Callaway can be one of those players who steps up now that Coleman is with the Bills.

In just two seasons at the University of Florida, the 5-foot-10, 193-pound Callaway caught 89 passes for 1,399 yards and seven touchdowns. Additionally, Callaway was a playmaker in the return game, as he ran back 56 punts for 653 yards and two touchdowns, as well as six kickoffs for 176 yards and one touchdown.

Callaway was the first player in Florida history to score a touchdown five different ways, as he caught seven, returned two punts and one kickoff for scores, threw for one on his only career pass attempt and rushed a carry across the goal line during the 2016 season.

“It’s the NFL, and regardless if you’re a rookie or a 10-year player or whatever, you’re expected to come here and perform, and that’s what we want out of every, single guy, so I mean, it’s too late to think it’s not,” Landry said. “Hopefully, he can come in and step up and we need him to.

“Absolutely, he continues to work hard and he’s been bouncing around a little bit, position to position, but at the same time, he’s embraced it and he keeps working hard, and that’s all you can ask.”

