CLEVELAND -- Perhaps nothing has personified the Cleveland Browns’ struggles since their return to the National Football League in 1999 more than the one-sidedness of the rivalry with fellow AFC North Division team, the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Since 1999, the Browns are 6-32 in regular-season games against the Steelers, and also, lost a late lead in Pittsburgh in the AFC Playoffs in January of 2003, and the newest members of the team understand very well what it would mean to claim a victory at FirstEnergy Stadium Sunday.

“If there is one team that they want to beat, it is definitely Pittsburgh,” quarterback Tyrod Taylor said of Browns fans.

“We have to have that mindset each and every week as a team, but we definitely understand what it means to the community and the people who are supporting us. Not only for them, but for ourselves because we put the work in, we definitely want to go out and have a good performance and a winning performance on Sunday.”

Since acquiring Taylor, as well as wide receiver Jarvis Landry, through trades early in the new league year back in March, and revamping the roster with several free-agent signings and four picks in the first 35 choices of the 2018 NFL Draft, the Browns have talked about a culture change within the organization.

And they will get a first-hand look at what kind of changes have been made against a tradition-rich team like the Steelers.

“It is a wonderful opportunity,” Taylor said. “It is not about me. It is a team effort each and every week, each and every day. I recognize the opportunity, as well as the team recognizes the opportunity, to change the culture here. We have the perfect opportunity this weekend.

“Of course, they are rich in tradition, had a bunch of winning teams over the years and a bunch of good players as well, too. Hats off to those guys for being able to win the games that they have had over the past couple of years. I would say just hard-nosed football, a very physical team. Walking into the stadium, you have to out-physical them to have a chance, and if you do not do that, then your chances are very slim.”

Offensive lineman Chris Hubbard learned about one side of the rivalry by starting his career with the Steelers, and he is well aware of the fact the Browns have not only had struggles against Pittsburgh, but in regular-season openers in general.

The Browns are 1-18 in their last 19 regular-season openers with the lone win coming against the Baltimore Ravens in 2004.

“To be honest, it will mean everything to the city and to us to get this first game, this first win out of the way and just keep stacking them after that,” Hubbard said. “That is what we are here for, and that is what we are here to do -- win games. We are not here to lose.”

Taylor added, “We know that it would mean everything to them. Just walking around town — I was in the grocery store — and you hear people talking about the game, pumped for the game. I definitely understand the excitement. I am excited, as well. Football season, the regular season is back here. We get a chance to go and compete against teams where it counts. I am excited, as well as the team is excited.”

