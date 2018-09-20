There's very little reason at this point to bet on the Arizona Cardinals.

Unless you're talking about their chances to land one of the NFL's best players Antonio Brown, apparently.

According to Bookmaker.eu, one of the world's largest online sportsbooks, the Cardinals are receiving the best odds to work out a trade with the Pittsburgh Steelers for the two-time NFL receiving yards leader.

But the Cardinals aren't the only favorite. The Cleveland Browns are receiving the same odds.

Cleveland Browns +1000

Arizona Cardinals +1000

Philadelphia Eagles +1600

Tennessee Titans +1600

Indianapolis Colts +2000

Oakland Raiders +2000

San Francisco 49ers +2800

Pittsburgh Steelers -2000

Field - Any Other Team +1200

This comes in the wake of much acrimony between Brown and the Steelers over the past two days.

Brown was visibly aggravated during several points of the Steelers' 42-37 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday. He was even caught on camera in a heated argument with Steelers offensive coordinator Randy Fichtner.

Then, former Steelers public relations assistant Ryan Scarpino tweeted from his verified account Sunday that Brown should be thankful for Pittsburgh quarterback Ben Roethlisberger for turning Brown into a superstar player earning some $17-million a year.

"AB needs to thank his lucky stars, because he was drafted by a team that had Ben," Scarpino wrote. "And Ben got AB paid. You know darn well he wouldn’t put up those numbers for other teams."

On Monday, the four-time First Team All-Pro receiver appeared to take umbrage to the tweet and and simply replied: "Trade me let's find out."

Trade me let’s find out https://t.co/4OeepI78zy — Antonio Brown (@AB84) September 17, 2018

Additionally, Brown didn't show up to the Steelers' practice facility on Monday.

When asked about the star's whereabouts, Steelers coach Mike Tomlin said he would personally seek out Brown.

“No, I’m looking forward to visiting with him today and discussing that and some other things," said Tomlin at a news conference Monday. "I’m not going to get into the details of why he wasn’t here or whether he was excused and all of those things. I’m just going to leave those things in house.

"I understand sometimes you’ve got some negativity. You know, we lost a football game. There were some negative exchanges on the sideline, frustrations associated with not playing well and not winning, I understand all that.”

When asked why Brown was a no-show, Tomlin deferred.

But Tomlin did address Brown's exchange with Scarpino.

“I’m not going to openly talk about a lot of things that occur on social media,” Tomlin said. “You can be chasing that always. I will say this. It’s important that we understand our position, the light that shines on us and the responsibility with it. There have been a couple of instances now where you have asked me about Antonio regarding some social media things. I’ll address that very direct with him, but I will leave that between he and I. I’m not going to utilize this forum to address those things. I just don’t believe it’s appropriate.”

Brown's agent, Drew Rosenhaus, did his best to put out some of the flames Tuesday.

"The tweet yesterday was not in reference to anything other than Antonio responding to a person he knows," Brown's agent Drew Rosenhaus told ESPN. "It was not directed toward a trade, or wanting to be trading. It was a personal response to a former Steelers employee who insulted him. Any idea he was asking for a trade is not accurate."

Rosenhaus added that Brown's absence from the facility was due to a personal matter and "was unrelated to the tweet or his relationship with the team."

Want to make a bet?

