Entering the final week of the regular season, the Pittsburgh Steelers find themselves in an unfamiliar position.

Not only are they currently on the outside looking in at the NFL playoff picture, but they're relying on their rivals, the Cleveland Browns, for help.

With the Baltimore Ravens currently in the driver's seat in the AFC North and no Wild Card spots available, the Steelers need to beat the Bengals on Sunday and for the Browns to defeat the Ravens in order to qualify for postseason play for the fifth straight year. As a result, you'll find no bigger Cleveland fans this weekend than Steelers fans -- and players -- as evidenced by a tweet from star receiver Antonio Brown, in which he displayed a unique set of customized jerseys for this weekend's rooting interests.

The Browns, themselves, meanwhile, have downplayed the impact their performance on Sunday will have on the outcome of their division.

"You think you think about it, but for us honestly, it is trying to go out there and finish at 8-7-1 more than anything," said guard Joel Bitonio. "Whatever kind of happens after that, happens. We are really focused on ourselves, and (interim head coach) Gregg (Williams) has done a really good job of being 1-0 each week and treating kind of each game as a playoff game, even though we are not in the playoffs. Just trying to be the best version of ourselves because we think that if we can be the best version of ourselves, that is enough for us to get a win this weekend and then kind of whatever happens after that, you will sit down and read the cards afterwards."

Said quarterback Baker Mayfield of the idea of potentially helping the Steelers: “I think if we take care of business on Sunday, that is 4-1-1 in our division this year. That is pretty much a really good turnaround from past years so that is the way we want it to be."

Suffice to say, the Browns have some 'frenemies' in Pittsburgh hoping that turnaround lasts at least one more week.