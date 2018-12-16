11:27 p.m.-Browns remain in playoff race with win over Broncos

The Cleveland Browns are 14 games into the 2018 season, and they remain in the playoff race in the AFC.

The Browns (6-7-1) kept pace in the AFC with a 17-16 victory over the Denver Broncos (6-8) in a prime-time game at Denver Broncos Stadium at Mile High in Denver Saturday night.

The 2018 Browns have proven that the words “same old” no longer apply, and the players added another broken streak to the list of reasons why this team is different, as they snapped an 11-game skid against the Broncos that dated back to December 8, 1991.

Quarterback Baker Mayfield completed 18 of his 31 attempts for 188 yards and two touchdowns against one interception in the win over the Broncos, while running back Nick Chubb added 100 yards on 20 carries, an average of 5.0 yards per attempt.

Wide receiver Breshad Perriman and Antonio Callaway were responsible for the touchdowns in the Browns’ win over the Broncos, their first in Denver since October 8, 1990.

Second-year safety Jabrill Peppers closed out the win when he registered a sack of Denver quarterback Case Keenum on a fourth-down play in the game’s final minute.

11:05 p.m.-Broncos trim Browns’ lead down to one

The Denver Broncos challenged the spot of the ball and won on an earlier fourth-down call, but they were not about to tempt fate twice in the same drive against the Cleveland Browns in the fourth quarter at Broncos Stadium at Mile High in Denver Saturday night.

On fourth-and-six from the Cleveland 11-yard line after a delay-of-game penalty, the Broncos elected to attempt a field goal and veteran kicker Brandon McManus converted the 29-yard try to draw within a point of the Browns, 17-16, with 4:35 to play in regulation.

10:48 p.m.-Browns turn interception into touchdown

The Cleveland Browns had plenty of success in converting red-zone opportunities into touchdowns in recent weeks, and that was a trend that continued against the Denver Broncos in the fourth quarter of a Saturday night prime-time game inside Broncos Stadium at Mile High in Denver.

Quarterback Baker Mayfield connected on a two-yard touchdown pass to fellow rookie wide receiver Antonio Callaway, and with the extra point, the Browns took a 17-13 lead over the Broncos with 11:44 to play in the fourth quarter.

On first-and-goal from the Denver two-yard line, Mayfield took the snap in the shotgun formation and looked to the left side of the field for an open receiver, where he found Callaway with inside position against a defensive back in a banged-up Broncos secondary.

With Callaway breaking open on the slant route, Mayfield threaded the needle and found him for the touchdown.

Earlier in the drive, the Browns faced a second-and-nine from the Denver 34-yard line, and after being flushed out of the pocket, Mayfield fired a throw down the left sideline for wide receiver Rashard “Hollywood” Higgins that moved the ball down to the 16.

Despite being close to the sideline, Higgins secured the catch and got both feet down in bounds for the first down.

The Browns started the six-play drive at the Denver 48-yard line after defensive back T.J. Carrie intercepted a sideline pass from Broncos quarterback Case Keenum.

10:24 p.m.-Broncos take lead on McManus field goal

The Cleveland Browns started the second half with a clock-chewing drive, but the Denver Broncos converted a fumble from quarterback Baker Mayfield into a field goal and 13-10 lead with 1:41 to play in the third quarter at Broncos Stadium at Mile High in Denver Saturday night.

After taking possession of the football at the Denver 40-yard line following the strip-sack fumble from Mayfield, the Broncos marched 36 yards in eight plays and called on kicker Brandon McManus for the 42-yard field goal attempt.

Six days after getting just two points on kicks after touchdowns, McManus made the long kick for his second successful field goal try against the Browns, and both of those kicks were good from 40-plus yards.

9:24 p.m.-Browns draw even with Broncos on 40-yard field goal

The Cleveland Browns found themselves down by three points on a 44-yard field goal from Brandon McManus, but rookie kicker Greg Joseph answered with a 40-yard kick of his own that drew the score even at 10-10 with less than five minutes remaining in the first half.

After the Browns’ drive stalled at the Denver 22-yard line after consecutive incompletions from rookie quarterback Baker Mayfield, Joseph got the 40-yarder to go.

8:50 p.m.-Broncos draw even on Case Keenum TD run

The Denver Broncos offense settled in after early struggles and mounted a 13-play drive that evened the score with the Cleveland Browns at 7-7 with 3:18 to play in the first quarter inside Broncos Stadium at Mile High in Denver.

Quarterback Case Keenum engineered the 88-yard drive, which took nearly seven minutes off the clock, and capped the possession with a one-yard touchdown dive when the Browns bottled up the middle passing lanes.

On third-and-goal from the Cleveland one-yard line, Keenum was flushed out to the right of the pocket when his initial progressions were covered, and then, with plenty of space in front of him, he tucked the ball and dove across the goal line for the rushing touchdown.

8:28 p.m.-BROWNS TAKE EARLY LEAD ON MAYFIELD TD PASS

Cleveland Browns rookie quarterback Baker Mayfield posted on Instagram how he was “feeling dangerous” again this morning, and he certainly proved it on the first drive of the game against the Denver Broncos inside Broncos Stadium at Mile High Saturday night.

Mayfield completed two of his three passes for 50 yards on the opening drive, and 31 of those yards came on a deep throw down the right side of the field to wide receiver Breshad Perriman. After securing the catch inside the Denver five-yard line, Perriman fought his way into the end zone for the touchdown.

Greg Joseph tacked on the extra point, which gave the Browns a 7-0 lead over the Broncos with 11:49 to play in the first quarter.

7:45 p.m.-BROWNS, BRONCOS SET FOR PRIME-TIME TILT

The Cleveland Browns are back at it on a short week as they take on the Denver Broncos in a prime-time matchup of playoff contending teams inside Broncos Stadium at Mile High in Denver tonight.

With aggressive play-calling from offensive coordinator Freddie Kitchens, the Browns earned a 26-20 victory over the Carolina Panthers at FirstEnergy Stadium in Cleveland last Sunday, which improved their record to 5-7-1 on the season and kept them “in the hunt” for an AFC playoff berth.

FOLLOW ALONG

For the latest information during the game against the Broncos and to be a part of the discussion, tweet using the hashtag, #3Browns.