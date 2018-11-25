4:19 p.m.-BROWNS BREAK ROAD LOSING STREAK WITH WIN AT CINCINNATI

The Cleveland Browns have been breaking long streaks for futility all season long, and that is a trend that continued when they matched up against the Cincinnati Bengals at Paul Brown Stadium in Cincinnati, Ohio, Sunday afternoon.

The Browns (4-6-1) had not won on the road since October 11, 2015, and that streak of 25 straight losses away from home, the second-longest in NFL history, came to an end with a 35-20 victory over the Bengals (5-6) in an AFC North Division battle.

Additionally, it was the first time since Weeks 8-10 of the 2014 season that the Browns had consecutive victories, as they entered the game on the heels of a 28-16 win over the Atlanta Falcons at FirstEnergy Stadium in Cleveland on Sunday, November 11.

Rookie quarterback Baker Mayfield completed 19 of his 26 throws for 258 yards and a franchise single-game rookie-record four touchdowns. Mayfield averaged 9.9 yards per attempt and connected with eight different receivers in the win over the Bengals.

Tight end David Njoku and wide receiver Antonio Callaway led the way with 63 and 62 yards receiving, respectively. Both Njoku and Callaway had touchdown receptions, as did tight end Darren Fells and running back Nick Chubb.

Chubb accounted for two touchdowns in the win, as he rushed for a one-yard score in the first quarter before making a 14-yard reception in the end zone in the second period.

3:48 p.m.-DRISKEL GETS BENGALS CLOSER TO BROWNS

The Cleveland Browns pinned the Cincinnati Bengals deep in their own territory with a long punt from Britton Colquitt, but backup quarterback Jeff Driskel responded with his second touchdown drive of the second half in relief of injured starter Andy Dalton.

Driskel engineered a 14-play, 94-yard drive that ended with his two-yard touchdown run through the middle of the field.

Although the extra point was no good after hitting off the left upright, the Bengals cut the Browns’ lead to two scores, 35-20, with 7:57 remaining in the fourth quarter of the AFC North Division battle at Paul Brown Stadium in Cincinnati.

Cincinnati Bengals running back Joe Mixon (28) is tackled by Cleveland Browns defensive tackle Larry Ogunjobi (65) and outside linebacker Genard Avery (55) during the first half at Paul Brown Stadium in Cincinnati, Ohio.

David Kohl

3:17 p.m.-BENGALS TRIM BROWNS’ LEAD ON JEFF DRISKEL TD PASS

With starting quarterback Andy Dalton in the locker room getting examined for an injury, the Cincinnati Bengals turned over the offense to third-year signal-caller Jeff Driskel, and he responded by leading a touchdown drive against the Cleveland Browns at Paul Brown Stadium in Cincinnati Sunday.

Driskel engineered a nine-play, 75-yard scoring drive that took nearly six minutes off the clock and punctuated the possession with a 28-yard touchdown pass to wide receiver Tyler Boyd.

The Driskel-to-Boyd touchdown cut the Browns’ lead over the Bengals to 35-14 with 4:56 remaining in the third quarter.

Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) looks to pass against the Cincinnati Bengals in the first half at Paul Brown Stadium in Cincinnati, Ohio.

Aaron Doster

2:54 p.m.-BAKER MAYFIELD THROWS FOURTH TD PASS OF GAME

Just like the first, the Cleveland Browns converted their second turnover into a touchdown against the Cincinnati Bengals in a key AFC North Division game at Paul Brown Stadium in Cincinnati Sunday.

Two plays after the defense recovered a fumble, Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield found tight end Darren Fells open along the back line of the end zone for the touchdown, which gave Cleveland a 35-7 lead over the Bengals with 12:56 to play in the third quarter.

Mayfield finds Fells wide open in the back of the end zone!#CINvsCLE pic.twitter.com/6kZf7toa3p — Cleveland Browns (@Browns) November 25, 2018

On second-and-goal from the Bengals’ six-yard line, Mayfield took the snap under center and looked for an open receiver on the left side of the formation. When nobody was open, Mayfield escaped the pocket, rushed to his right and lofted a pass toward Fells in the back of the end zone.

Fells got behind the coverage of four Bengals defenders, high-pointed the ball, secured the catch and made sure to get both feet down in bounds for the touchdown, his second of the season and the fourth of the game for Mayfield.

The Browns’ fifth touchdown drive of the game was set up by a fumble recovery.

The Bengals had moved to their own 34-yard line when center Billy Price snapped to an unready quarterback, Andy Dalton, and the ball sailed backwards down the field. Dalton tried to fall on the ball and recover the fumble, but he dove over the ball and Browns defensive end Emmanuel Ogbah was there for the takeaway.

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Andy Dalton (14) throws a pass for a touchdown to wide receiver John Ross (15) against the Cleveland Browns in the first half at Paul Brown Stadium in Cincinnati, Ohio.

Aaron Doster

2:32 p.m.-BENGALS CUT INTO BROWNS’ LEAD'

The Cincinnati Bengals spoiled the shutout from the Cleveland Browns with a late first-half score at Paul Brown Stadium in Cincinnati.

After three unanswered scoring drives from the Browns, the Bengals had a response for Cleveland’s fourth touchdown of the half, and it came in the form of a two-yard pass from quarterback Andy Dalton to wide receiver John Ross with 32 seconds remaining in the second quarter.

Randy Bullock converted the point-after try and trimmed the Browns’ lead down to 28-7.

Cleveland Browns running back Nick Chubb (middle) breaks through for a touchdown against Cincinnati Bengals outside linebackers Vincent Rey (57) and Vontaze Burfict (55) during the first half at Paul Brown Stadium in Cincinnati, Ohio.

David Kohl, USA Today Sports Images

2:15 p.m.-NICK CHUBB PINS TOUCHDOWN CATCH AGAINST BACK OF BENGALS DEFENDER

The Cleveland Browns struggled to convert turnovers into points for much of the 2018 regular season, but the opposite proved true in the second quarter of their AFC North Division showdown with the Cincinnati Bengals at Paul Brown Stadium in Cincinnati.

After generating their first turnover of the game when defensive back Damarious Randall corralled his team-leading third interception, running back Nick Chubb was on the receiving end of a 14-yard touchdown pass from quarterback Baker Mayfield.

The Mayfield-to-Chubb touchdown gave the Browns a 28-0 lead over the Bengals with 2:25 to play in the first half.

On third-and-three from the Cincinnati 14-yard line, Mayfield fielded the snap from center JC Tretter and looked toward the left side of the formation for an open receiver, where he found Chubb breaking free behind the coverage of a Bengals defensive back.

Chubb jumped at the four-yard line to try and corral the ball, which he ended up pinning against the back of safety Brandon Wilson while falling backwards to the ground in the end zone.

A replay review upheld the call on the field of a touchdown, which was Chubb’s second receiving score of the season and second in as many weeks.

Cleveland Browns tight end David Njoku (85) reacts to making a catch against the Cincinnati Bengals in the first half at Paul Brown Stadium in Cincinnati, Ohio.

Aaron Doster

1:52 p.m.-BROWNS MAKE IT THREE-SCORE LEAD ON DAVID NJOKU TD CATCH

The Cleveland Browns recognized the kind of athleticism tight end David Njoku had so much so that they traded back into the first round of the 2017 NFL Draft to select him out of the University of Miami (Florida), and he continues to show why the organization made the move to get him.

Njoku hauled in a six-yard touchdown pass from quarterback Baker Mayfield and gave the Browns a 21-0 lead over the Cincinnati Bengals with 9:18 to play in the first half of their AFC North Division game at Paul Brown Stadium in Cincinnati.

On second-and-goal from the Cincinnati six-yard line, Mayfield took the long snap behind center and lofted a pass toward Njoku on the right side of the formation. After sealing off a block, Njoku secured the catch at the 11-yard line and turned upfield.

Njoku leapt from the five-yard line all the way to the two before he was wrapped up by a Bengals defender, but with a second effort, as well as some help from center JC Tretter and guard Kevin Zeitler, muscled his way across the goal line for the score.

Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) looks to pass against the Cincinnati Bengals in the first half at Paul Brown Stadium in Cincinnati, Ohio.

Aaron Doster

1:34 p.m.-BROWNS EXTEND LEAD ON BAKER MAYFIELD TD PASS

Cleveland Browns rookie quarterback Baker Mayfield was six for his first six passes against the Cincinnati Bengals, and in terms of drives, he started two of two…in touchdowns scored that is.

With the Browns already leading by seven points, Mayfield engineered a four-play, 56-yard drive that he finished with a 13-yard touchdown pass to wide receiver Antonio Callaway along the back line of the end zone.

The Mayfield-to-Callaway touchdown gave the Browns a 14-0 lead over the Bengals with 1:37 to play in the first quarter of their AFC North Division game at Paul Brown Stadium in Cincinnati.

Earlier in the drive, Mayfield completed throws of 14 and 24 yards to wide receivers Jarvis Landry and Rashard Higgins, respectively.

Cleveland Browns wide receiver Antonio Callaway (11) catches a touchdown pass against the Cincinnati Bengals during the first half at Paul Brown Stadium in Cincinnati, Ohio.

David Kohl

1:26 p.m.-BROWNS BLOCK FIELD GOAL ATTEMPT

The Cincinnati Bengals marched 53 yards on 11 plays on their first drive of Sunday’s AFC North Division game against the Cleveland Browns at Paul Brown Stadium in Cincinnati, but they were unable to put points on the scoreboard.

After the drive stalled at the Cleveland 36-yard line, kicker Randy Bullock was called on to attempt a 54-yard field goal, but an interior lineman for the Browns rose up over a Bengals blocker and batted the attempt out of the sky.

With the blocked field goal, the Browns remained in front of the Bengals, 7-0, with 3:01 to play in the first quarter.

Cleveland Browns head coach Gregg Williams watches the action against the Cincinnati Bengals during the first half at Paul Brown Stadium in Cincinnati, Ohio.

David Kohl

1:12 p.m.-NICK CHUBB PUTS BROWNS IN FRONT OF BENGALS

The Cleveland Browns may have struggled to score points in the first half at times this season, but they had little trouble moving the ball down the field and crossing the goal line on the opening drive of their AFC North Division game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Paul Brown Stadium in Cincinnati.

Rookie running back Nick Chubb gave the Browns a 7-0 lead over their in-state rivals when he capped off a 10-play, 78-yard game-opening drive on a one-yard touchdown run with 9:11 remaining in the first quarter of play.

Although Chubb rushed for just four yards on the opening drive, he caught two passes for 30 yards, including a 23-yard reception on the opening drive, while rookie quarterback Baker Mayfield completed all six of his throws for 71 yards in his first career game against the Bengals.

Cincinnati Bengals special assistant to the head coach Hue Jackson meets with Cleveland Browns tight end Darren Fells (88) at Paul Brown Stadium in Cincinnati, Ohio.

David Kohl

12:00 p.m.-BROWNS, BENGALS SET TO RENEW “BATTLE OF OHIO” RIVALRY

The Cleveland Browns are set to resume the 2018 regular season after a bye-week break when they take on the Cincinnati Bengals in the first installment of “The Battle of Ohio” at Paul Brown Stadium in Cincinnati today.

Currently, the Browns are 3-6-1 and find themselves in fourth place in the AFC North Division. With defensive coordinator Gregg Williams now serving as interim coach, the Browns have compiled a 1-1 record with the one victory coming in a dominant 28-16 decision over the Atlanta Falcons on November 11.

