Are you ready for some football?

The Cleveland Browns are set to take on the Pittsburgh Steelers in their season opener at FirstEnergy Stadium with kick-off beginning at 1 p.m.

Cleveland Browns fans began rallying at the Cleveland Municipal lot as early as 1:30 a.m, Sunday.

Coming off an 0-16 season -- and a 1-31 record in the past two years -- the Browns are looking to win their first season opener since 2004 on Sunday.

In a hype video released Friday,the team seems to have a renewed spirit; ready to show the world what football is like in the "Hardland of America."

What will the Browns record be, who will be the breakout stars and what other surprises do they have up their sleeves? WKYC sports writer Ben Axelrod gave five bold Browns predictions for the team this coming year.

But he wasn't the only one with opinions. WKYC's Jasmine Monroe caught up with fans at the tailgate that gave predictions of their own.

WKYC Digital Sports Producer, Matt Florjancic predicts there may be a few problems with his three things to watch during the regular season opener.

