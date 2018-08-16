CLEVELAND -- Cleveland Browns rookie quarterback Baker Mayfield made his long-awaited professional debut in the 2018 preseason opener against the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey last Thursday night.

And Mayfield, the 2017 Heisman Trophy winner, did not disappoint, as he found the mark with 11 of his 20 attempts for 212 yards and two scores in the 20-10 Browns win.

“Speaking on the game, their first opportunity to get out there with real bullets flying, I thought it wasn’t too big for him,” Browns offensive coordinator Todd Haley said prior to Wednesday’s practice. “He was by no means perfect, but he kept his cool. He was never flustered. I think it’s clear to everybody he can really throw the football.”

Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) scrambles as New York Giants linebacker Jordan Williams (79) pursues during the second half at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

With the Browns facing a second-and-goal from the Giants’ 10-yard line, Mayfield fired a pass to the back of the end zone, where despite heavy coverage from New York’s secondary, second-year tight end David Njoku pulled in the pass for the touchdown.

Njoku’s second receiving touchdown of the game gave the Browns a 13-3 lead over the Giants with 6:43 to play in the first half.

Before throwing the touchdown, Mayfield twice earned the Browns a new set of downs with his mobility, as he rushed for a six-yard gain on third-and-six from New York’s 27-yard line, and then, scampered for five yards on fourth-and-two from the Giants’ 13.

Early in the fourth quarter, wide receiver Antonio Callaway caught a pass from Mayfield after running a slant route from the right side of the formation to the middle of the field and hustled through the Giants’ secondary on the way to a 54-yard touchdown.

Callaway’s scoring play gave the Browns a 20-10 lead over the Giants with 13:37 to play in regulation.

Mayfield to Callaway for a 54-yard TOUCHDOWN 😱#CLEvsNYG pic.twitter.com/HD4sO8fwjg — Cleveland Browns (@Browns) August 10, 2018

“He’s making progress,” Haley said. “He’s a younger player that has more to learn, but he’s generally been the same guy every day and he’s made consistent progress and that’s a good sign.

“For his first game, he had an opportunity to get out there and run around and throw the football, and I thought for the most part, he made good decisions and made some real good plays, so that was all good stuff.”

Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) attempts to pass against the New York Giants during second half at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

Although the first foray was good for Mayfield, the Browns want to make sure he takes advantage of the opportunity to learn the professional game from veteran signal-callers Tyrod Taylor and Drew Stanton, both of whom have experienced success at the NFL level.

“The key to him is to keep working, keep learning from the older guys in the room, Drew and Tyrod. That really gives him a great chance to grow and develop, because as I said earlier in the year, it’s a unique group and one that’s a lot of fun to be around,” Haley said.

“I’m sure any young quarterback -- Baker, Brogan -- it’s an ideal environment to grow and learn and develop.”

