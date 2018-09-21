CLEVELAND -- Cleveland Browns rookie quarterback Baker Mayfield does more than just throw passes, and he showed it late in the third quarter against the New York Jets on Thursday Night Football at FirstEnergy Stadium.

After a one-yard touchdown dive from running back Carlos Hyde, Mayfield caught the game-tying two-point conversion pass from wide receiver Jarvis Landry in a play that was reminiscent of “Philly Special,” which the Philadelphia Eagles ran to perfection for a touchdown against the New England Patriots in Super Bowl LII back in February.

Mayfield's catch drew the Browns even with the Jets, 14-14, with 42 seconds remaining in the third quarter.

After offsetting penalties wiped out the first two-point conversion attempt, which resulted in a sack-fumble for the Jets, the Browns got a second chance and took full advantage of it.

At the start of the play, Mayfield ran out of the backfield on a pass pattern and the ball was directly snapped to running back Duke Johnson Jr. Johnson ran right and pitched the ball to wide receiver Jarvis Landry, who then floated a pass toward Mayfield on the left side of the field.

Left open on the play, Mayfield hauled in the game-tying conversion attempt.

Following a brief celebration in the end zone, Mayfield was greeted by hugs and high-fives from nearly everyone on the sideline, including Coach Hue Jackson.

