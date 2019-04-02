CLEVELAND — The Cleveland Browns did not play in Super Bowl LIII, but they were well represented during the NFL 100 Commercial that aired just before halftime of the game between the New England Patriots and Los Angeles Rams at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta.

Browns rookie quarterback Baker Mayfield and Hall of Fame running back Jim Brown were featured among the game’s all-time greats in the commercial, which started as a black-tie dinner party, but when Oakland Raiders rusher Marshawn Lynch knocked off a golden football from the top of the cake, it turned into an impromptu tackle football game in the dining hall when former Chicago Bears linebacker Mike Singletary took off his glasses and screamed: “Fumble!”

Midway through the commercial, Mayfield looked at New England signal-caller Tom Brady and encouraged him to participate by saying, “Get out there, old man.”

Brady’s response was succinct: “Hold these,” as he handed Mayfield his five Super Bowl rings to watch while he joined the fray.

Right before the scene with Mayfield and Brady, Brown was featured.

On a hit delivered by newly-selected Hall of Fame Baltimore Ravens safety Ed Reed, Brown looked over his shoulder and said, “This is a great party.”

In addition to Mayfield, Brady, Reed and Brown, NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell and Hall of Fame talents like Peyton Manning, Joe Montana, Jerry Rice, Brian Urlacher and Barry Sanders were featured in the commercial, along with current NFL stars like New York Giants wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. and Rams running back Todd Gurley.