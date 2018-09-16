The Cleveland Browns were unable to finish off a scoring drive in the end zone in the first half against the New Orleans Saints, but they solved that problem on their first possession of the third quarter at Mercedes-Benz Superdome.

On third-and-goal from the New Orleans one-yard line, Hyde rushed around left end, dove for the end zone and extended the ball enough to hit the pylon and break the plane of the goal line for his second touchdown of the season.

Hyde’s rushing touchdown gave the Browns a 12-3 lead over the Saints, where the score stayed put after kicker Zane Gonzalez missed the ensuing extra point try.

.@elguapo gets around the edge and is IN for SIX. pic.twitter.com/ifPtjO1nu7 — Cleveland Browns (@Browns) September 16, 2018

On third-and-goal from the one, quarterback Tyrod Taylor took the snap from under center JC Tretter, faked a reverse handoff to wide receiver Antonio Callaway and fired out a pitch to Hyde, who was running to the left side of the field.

Hyde caught the ball near the 10-yard line and turned the corner on New Orleans’ defense despite heavy pursuit from linebacker Manti Te’o. Then, Hyde threw a stiff-arm to shove away Te’o and outhustled the Saints’ defenders to the end zone.

Hyde capped off a 12-play, 79-yard scoring drive that took nearly six-and-a-half minutes off of the third-quarter clock.

Stream Live with fuboTV -Try Free Trial

© 2018 WKYC