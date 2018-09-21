CLEVELAND -- Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett attracted plenty of blockers against the New Orleans Saints, and because of that, was unable to shed them long enough to make a play in the opposing backfield, but that was not the case against the New York Jets at FirstEnergy Stadium Thursday night.

Garrett got a drive-stopping sack of Jets rookie quarterback Sam Darnold and forced a punt from deep inside New York territory with 4:45 remaining in the first quarter of play.

On third-and-10 from the New York 32-yard line, Darnold took the shotgun snap from center Spencer Long, but as he progressed through his drop, Garrett got past a Jets blocker and sacked the first-year signal-caller for a six-yard loss.

At the start of the play, Garrett lined up over right tackle Brandon Shell, but ran a stunt that got him beyond the reach of both Long and left guard James Carpenter and into the backfield, where he wrapped up Darnold for his third sack of the season.

Garrett registered his first two sacks of the year in the opening-week 21-21 tie with the Pittsburgh Steelers at FirstEnergy Stadium on September 9.

Darnold came up hobbled after taking the sack, but remained in the game for the Jets.

