CLEVELAND -- On Wednesday, Cleveland was awarded the 2021 NFL Draft.

And while plenty can change over the course of the next two years, it's never too early to look ahead at which players could be hearing their names called first when Cleveland finds itself the center of the football world

With that in mind, here's a look the current top prospects for the 2021 NFL Draft:

Trevor Lawrence, QB, Clemson

The No. 1 overall prospect in the 2018 class, it didn't take long for Trevor Lawrence to live up to the lofty expectations that accompanied his arrival at Clemson. In 15 games, the 6-foot-6, 215-pound signal-caller completed 65.2 percent of his passes for 3,280 yards, 30 touchdowns and 4 interceptions, leading the Tigers all the way to a win over Alabama in the College Football Playoff Championship Game.

Should Lawrence's college career continue on its already impressive trajectory, it wouldn't be hyperbole to say he'll be one of the most coveted quarterback prospects in NFL history.

Justin Fields, QB, Ohio State

Although Justin Fields -- who ranked as the No. 2 prospect in the 2018 class, according to 247Sports -- didn't enjoy the same success as Lawrence in his freshman season, he did show the type of promise that could make him a future first-round pick. Playing in situational spots in 12 games at Georgia, Fields completed 27 of his 39 pass attempts for 328 yards and 4 touchdowns, adding 266 yards and 4 scores on the ground.

After transferring to Ohio State this past offseason, the 6-foot-3, 223-pound Fields was granted immediate eligibility. In Columbus, he'll play under head coach Ryan Day's offensive system, who transform Dwayne Haskins into a first-round pick after just one season as a starter.

Ohio State quarterback Justin Fields runs through a drill during an NCAA college football practice in Columbus, Ohio, Wednesday, March 6, 2019. (AP Photo/Paul Vernon)

AP

Patrick Surtain II, CB, Alabama

The son of former Pro Bowl cornerback Patrick Surtain, Patrick Surtain II has already shown flashes of being just as good as -- if not better than -- his dad. A former 5-star prospect, the younger Surtain recorded 37 tackles, 1 interception and 7 pass defenses while appearing in 15 games, including 12 starts in his freshman season at Alabama.

Playing at the same school that produced the likes of Minkah Fitzpatrick, Marlon Humphrey, Landon Collins and Ha Ha Clinton-Dix, Surtain II should be next man up in the impressive line of Crimson Tide defensive backs.

Micah Parsons, LB, Penn State

Speaking of schools with storied histories at a particular position, few programs -- if any -- have been more successful at producing linebackers than Penn State. And in just one year, Micah Parsons has already proven he could become a part of that legacy, establishing himself as one of the top defensive prospects who will be eligible to declare for the 2021 draft.

The No. 5 overall prospect in the 2018 class, Parsons made an immediate impact with the Nittany Lions, tallying 82 tackles, 4 of which came for a loss, 1.5 sacks and 2 forced fumble in his freshman year. At 6-foot-3 and 243 pounds, Parsons already possesses prototypical NFL size, with room to grow into an even more versatile role at the next level.

Penn State's Micah Parsons (11) drags down Maryland's Javon Leake (20) for a loss during the second half of an NCAA college football game in State College, Pa., Saturday, Nov. 24, 2018. Penn State won 38-3. (AP Photo/Chris Knight)

AP

Justyn Ross, WR, Clemson

Just looking at his numbers, it isn't hard to see Justyn Ross possesses the potential to be a special player. In his freshman season at Clemson, the No. 7 ranked receiver in the 2018 class recorded 46 receptions for 1,000 yards and 6 touchdowns.

But more than just his mere on-field numbers, the 6-foot-4, 205-pound wideout looked the part, whether he was running past defenses or beating out his defender for a ball. That rang especially true in the Tigers' national title game victory over Alabama, in which he caught six passes for 153 yards, including a 74-yard touchdown.

Other potential top prospects: