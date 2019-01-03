CLEVELAND — Former University of Oklahoma quarterback Kyler Murray passed up a lucrative contract with the Oakland Athletics to enter the 2019 NFL Draft just one year after being the No. 9 overall pick in the first round of the 2018 MLB Draft.

Since Murray made his decision to focus on football, two of the three richest contracts in baseball history were signed by Bryce Harper (13 years, $330 million from the Philadelphia Phillies) and Manny Machado (10 years, $300 million from the San Diego Padres), but that has not caused him to second-guess the choice.

“Everybody makes a big deal about it because it says, ‘$300 million,’” Murray said while speaking to the media at the 2019 NFL Scouting Combine in Indianapolis, Indiana. “There’s quarterbacks making more money than him a year.

“It’s a final decision. I’m here. I’m ready to go. I was born a football player. I love this game, and there’s no turning back. When I made this decision, it was, ‘I’m 100 percent in.’”

Oklahoma Sooners quarterback Kyler Murray (1) and head coach Lincoln Riley pose for a team photo after the game against the Texas Longhorns in the Big 12 Championship game at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.

Kevin Jairaj

In leading the Sooners to the Big 12 Championship, Murray completed 216 of his 306 attempts (70.6 percent) for 3,674 yards and 37 touchdowns. Additionally, Murray rushed for 853 yards and 11 touchdowns on 113 carries.

Murray guided the Sooners back to the College Football Playoff for the second consecutive year, where after winning the Big 12 Conference Championship Game with a revenge victory over The University of Texas, they battled the No. 1 team in the country, the Alabama Crimson Tide, in the Orange Bowl Semifinal on December 29.

“I’m going to be happy wherever I go,” Murray said. “At the end of the day, it’s an opportunity to play football. Wherever I land, they’re getting a guy that loves this game and is ready to go. I’m a winner, so that’s where my mind’s at.”

Heisman Trophy finalists, from left, Dwayne Haskins (Ohio State), Kyler Murray, (Oklahoma) and Tua Tagovailoa (Alabama) pose with the trophy during a media event in New York City on Saturday, December 8, 2018.

Craig Ruttle

Considered a questionable first-round selection because of concerns over his height, Murray clocked in at 5-feet, 10 1/8 inches, which has caused analysts to move him into the decision for the No. 1 overall pick in the NFL Draft.

“I’ve never been the biggest guy on the field,” Murray said. “I’ve always been the smallest guy on the field. I’ve said it multiple times. I feel like I’m the most impactful guy on the field and the best player on the field at all times, so that’s just the confidence I have in myself and that my teammates have in me.

“I’ve always had to play at this height. Everybody’s trying to make it out to be something, but at the same time, I just go out and play the game that I love.

“I’m a competitor. I love the game. To be the No. 1 pick, that’s a kid’s dream come true. If my name was called No. 1 overall, I’d be ready to go, for sure.”