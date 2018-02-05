Shaquem Griffin may do more than record tackles and sacks for the Seattle Seahawks. Doctors say the man who became the first person to be drafted into the NFL while missing a hand may open new doors for amputees.

Griffin had his hand amputated at age four due to a condition he suffered in the womb. But that did not stop him from proving he belonged on the football field. He was a standout linebacker at the University of Central Florida, being named American Athletic Conference Defensive Player of the Year in 2016.

Griffin's story will open doors to things that medical professionals didn't think possible, said Dr. Janna Friedly, an associate professor of rehabilitative medicine and physician at Harborview Medical Center in Seattle. "It will also help teachers, coaches, and parents to think outside the box in ways to get people with disabilities into sports."

“It just goes to show what people with limb loss are able to achieve,” Friedly said. “He’s a great example of how his determination and hit grit have allowed him to break a lot of barriers and achieve his potential.”

Advances in prosthetics are also offering hope for athletes with disabilities. It's not easy for people with limb loss, Friedly said, emphasizing that the medical community should focus on making sure they have the resources to reach their goals.

Nearly two million Americans have experienced amputations or were born with limb difference according to the Amputee Coalition.

Griffin joins the roster alongside his twin brother, cornerback Shaquill Griffin.

