Selecting Baker Mayfield with the No. 1 overall pick in the 2018 NFL Draft, the Cleveland Browns made it clear how they feel about the former Oklahoma quarterback.

As it turns out, they weren't alone in their assessment of the reigning Heisman Trophy winner.

According to Mayfield's agent, Jack Mills, at least one other team had expressed interest in trading up to select the polarizing prospect had he fallen past the Browns at the No. 1 pick. And that team wasn't one that had an immediate need at quarterback, but rather the New England Patriots, who laid claim to two first-round picks in last week's draft.

“We had another team which is going to surprise you. Another team had said, ‘You may get a big surprise on draft day, at No. 2, if he’s available.’ And it was the Patriots,” Mills said on Andrew Brandt's podcast, per ProFootballTalk.com. “They had 23 and they had 31 and they had two seconds. We thought, ‘That’s gonna be a heck of a move, to get up that high from where they are.’ And of course he wasn’t available so we never knew if that was reality or not.”

Even though the potential trade never came to fruition, that the Patriots -- widely regarded as one of the NFL's smartest teams -- had such high interest in Mayfield remains interesting nonetheless. If Mills' story is true, the Patriots join the Los Angeles Rams, New York Jets, and obviously, the Browns as teams to have made comments suggesting Mayfield was their top-ranked quarterback in this year's draft. According to Cleveland.com's Mary Kay Cabot, at least half a dozen teams favored Mayfield in what was one of the richest quarterback drafts in recent years.

So not only did the Browns appear to get their man, but a player who was highly thought of by other teams as well. Time will tell if Cleveland's assessment proves correct. But at this point, it's clear the Browns weren't the only team to think that Mayfield was the top quarterback in the 2018 draft.

