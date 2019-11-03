CLEVELAND — The “legal tampering period” has begun in the National Football League, just two days ahead of the start of the new league year, and before teams can officially sign free agents, the groundwork is being laid in meetings with agents.

With nearly $75 million in salary-cap space, the Cleveland Browns are well positioned to bolster their roster ahead of the 2019 NFL Draft next month.

Here are five free agents the Browns should consider signing this week:

Baltimore Ravens inside linebacker C.J. Mosley runs onto the field before a game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore on Sunday, December 16, 2018.

Nick Wass

Linebacker C.J. Mosley

Although the Browns reportedly agreed to trade offensive lineman Kevin Zeitler to the New York Giants for linebacker Olivier Vernon, he projects to be more of a 4-3 defensive end, one who will be used to bookend All-Pro pass rusher Myles Garrett.

In 77 games over five years with the Baltimore Ravens, Mosley registered 579 total tackles, including 388 solo stops and 191 assists. Despite registering only 8.5 sacks, Mosley was solid in both the run game and dropping back into coverage, as he defended 35 passes and collected nine interceptions.

The added bonus is that by signing Mosley, the Browns would weaken an AFC North Division opponent.

Wide receiver Tyrell Williams

The Browns got a first-hand look at the kind of explosiveness Williams brings to an offense when the Los Angeles Chargers posted a 38-14 win at FirstEnergy Stadium in Cleveland last October.

Williams caught just three passes, but gained 118 yards and had two touchdowns, including a 45-yard score despite triple coverage from the Browns.

In 55 career games, Williams has converted 155 receptions into 2,530 yards and 17 touchdowns with 108 first downs, 43 20-yard catches and 14 40-yard plays.

Minnesota Vikings outside linebacker Anthony Barr (55) sacks Miami Dolphins quarterback Ryan Tannehill during the second half of game at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis on Sunday, December 16, 2018.

Bruce Kluckhohn

Linebacker Anthony Barr

If the Browns cannot sign Mosley or feel the asking price is too high, Barr would be a nice upgrade over the recently-released Jamie Collins.

Barr has been durable since being selected by the Minnesota Vikings with a first-round pick in the 2014 NFL Draft, playing in at least 12 games in each of the first five years of his career and 13 or more in four of those seasons.

In 71 games, Barr registered 338 total tackles, including 237 solo stops and 101 assists with 13.5 sacks, 22 passes defended and one interception.

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) is sacked by New England Patriots defensive end Trey Flowers (98) during the first half of the AFC Championship Game at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri on Sunday, January 20, 2019.

Charlie Riedel

Defensive lineman Trey Flowers

The 25-year old is set to test the waters in free agency after a four-year run with the New England Patriots and does so after his most effective pass-rushing season. Flowers registered a career-high 7.5 sacks for the eventual Super Bowl Champion Patriots.

Flowers has made 164 career tackles, including 100 solo stops and 64 assists with 21 sacks.

Although considered a defensive end by the Patriots, with the Browns having more of a 4-3 front, Flowers could slide inside and play tackle for a team very much looking to upgrade the interior line production for 2019 and beyond.

Indianapolis Colts cornerback Pierre Desir (35) and defensive back George Odum (30) break up a pass intended for Tennessee Titans wide receiver Taywan Taylor in a game at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tennessee on Sunday, December 30, 2018.

Mark Zaleski

Cornerback Pierre Desir

Desir began his professional career as a fourth-round pick of the Browns in the 2014 NFL Draft, but bounced around the league for his first four seasons trying to settle into a defensive scheme, which he did with the Indianapolis Colts in 2018.

Desir had a standout regular season, registering 79 total tackles, including 60 solo stops, with eight passes defended and one interception, but proved his worth guarding Houston Texans wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins in the Colts’ 21-7 Wildcard Playoff upset victory on the road.

Desir made five tackles in the game with four solo efforts while holding the game-breaking Hopkins to five catches for 37 yards.